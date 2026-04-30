Bangladesh journalists condemn attack on DUJA, demand accountability

Dhaka, April 30 (IANS) At least 370 campus journalists across Bangladesh strongly condemned the recent attack on members of the Dhaka University Journalists’ Association (DUJA), calling for exemplary punishment for the attackers, local media reported.

In a joint statement issued on Wednesday, these journalists voiced grave concern and outrage over the incident.

They criticised the assault allegedly carried out by leaders and workers of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)’s student wing, Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), on DUJA members during the functioning of their duties, a leading Bangladeshi daily, The Dhaka Tribune, reported.

Reports suggest that a violent confrontation broke out at Shahbagh Police Station following the circulation of a doctored screenshot of a social media post containing offensive remarks about Zaima Rahman, the daughter of Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

According to DUJA, the attack occurred while journalists were covering tensions related to the social media post at the Shahbagh police station.

The organisation alleged that Chhatra Dal leaders obstructed journalists before a mob of around 150 to 200 attacked them. The incident reportedly left as many as 10 journalists injured.

The statement described the incident as not only a direct attack on independent journalism but also a contradiction of democratic values.

“Such acts have raised serious concerns about press freedom and the safety of journalists in the country,” The Dhaka Tribune quoted the signatories as saying.

The journalists further stated that recurring incidents of attack, harassment, and intimidation against journalists are not isolated but part of a broader pattern.

Calling the media a mirror of the state and society, they said that efforts to silence journalists ultimately undermine democracy.

They called for the swift identification, arrest, and exemplary punishment of those behind the attack, while urging the Dhaka University administration to initiate strict administrative action against the accused students.

The statement urged the government to carry out an impartial probe into alleged negligence by law enforcement agencies and adopt necessary measures.

Emphasising that attacks, intimidation and repression cannot silence the voice of truth, the journalists affirmed their remaining united and vocal against such injustices.

They also expressed full solidarity with DUJA’s demands for the immediate arrest of those involved and called on the authorities to take prompt and effective action.

--IANS

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