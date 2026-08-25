Bangladesh ICT sends three journalists to jail in July 2024 protest-linked crimes against humanity case

Dhaka, Aug 25 (IANS) Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) ordered three journalists to be sent to jail after formally showing them arrested in connection with a crimes against humanity case linked to the July 2024 demonstrations, according to local media reports.

The three Bangladeshi journalists include former Bhorer Kagoj editor Shyamal Dutta, Ekattor TV managing director and editor-in-chief Mozammel Babu, and its chief correspondent Farzana Rupa. All three, who were already in custody, were reportedly produced before the tribunal on Monday by jail authorities.

Prosecutor Gazi Monawar Hossain Tamim alleged that provocative statements made by the accused at a July 14, 2024 press conference led to then-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s “Razakar” remarks, which subsequently sparked protests, Bangladesh’s leading newspaper The Daily Star reported.

Babu and Rupa are also facing trial in a separate crimes against humanity case related to the 2013 crackdown on Hefazat-e-Islam rally at Shapla Chattar in Motijheel and Narayanganj.

The ICT’s instruction to the jail authorities last week to produce the three journalists before the tribunal on Monday in the case linked to crimes against humanity stemming from July 2024 protests drew widespread global condemnation.

Expressing grave concern over the development, international human rights organisation Justice Makers Bangladesh in France (JMBF) said that the apparent attempt to apply the extraordinarily serious label of “crimes against humanity” to journalistic speech, questioning, commentary, editorial positions, or political narratives is “deeply alarming”.

The rights group said that such allegations must be backed by credible, individualised evidence demonstrating conduct that meets the stringent requirements of applicable criminal law and international standards.

“Journalism is not a crime. Political disagreement is not a crime. Criticism, questioning, commentary, and even controversial or unpopular expression cannot be transformed into crimes against humanity merely because such expression subsequently becomes politically objectionable,” JMBF stated.

Shahanur Islam, Founder President of JMBF, said that following the practices witnessed under the previous Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, the pursuit of crimes against humanity proceedings against journalists under the current Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)-led government raises serious concerns over the use of the criminal justice system as an instrument of “political retaliation and intimidation”.

“Such a practice is deeply disturbing, incompatible with democratic values, and wholly unacceptable,” he noted.

Last week, global press freedom group Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) called on Bangladeshi authorities to drop their new crimes against humanity case against the three journalists, and stop “criminalising” news reporting.

“Launching a crimes-against-humanity case against journalists Shyamal Dutta, Mozammel Babu, and Farzana Rupa for simply asking questions at a press conference is outrageous and deeply troubling,” said Kunal Majumder, CPJ’s Asia-Pacific Program Coordinator.

“Editorial decisions may be partisan or ethically questionable, but they cannot be criminalized. Criminalizing editorial judgment sets a dangerous precedent and undermines Bangladesh’s reputation as a democracy. Authorities must immediately release the three journalists and drop the charges,” he added.

--IANS

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