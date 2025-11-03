November 03, 2025 1:33 PM हिंदी

Bangladesh: Former PM Hasina calls 'Jail Killing Day' painful chapter in country's history

Bangladesh: Former PM Hasina calls 'Jail Killing Day' painful chapter in country's history

Dhaka, Nov 3 (IANS) Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, marking Jail Killing Day on Monday, described it as one of the most painful and disgraceful days in the nation’s history, while commemorating the brutal assassination of four Awami League leaders inside Dhaka Central Jail.

Her statement came on the 50th anniversary of the killings of four Awami League leaders and key organisers of the Bangladesh Liberation War 1971--Syed Nazrul Islam, Tajuddin Ahmad, Captain M. Mansur Ali, and A. H. M. Qamaruzzaman, who were slain in custody.

“November 3 is an extremely heartrending, painful, and ignominious day in the history of Bangladesh. After the assassination of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu along with his family on August 15, 1975, the assassins imprisoned his political comrades. On this day, the anti-independence assassin clique brutally murdered in the secure confines of Dhaka Central Jail the lifelong political comrades of Bangabandhu and the principal leadership of the wartime provisional government—Syed Nazrul Islam, Tajuddin Ahmad, Captain M. Mansur Ali, and A. H. M. Qamaruzzaman—in full public view,” read a statement issued by the former PM which was posted on Awami League leader Mohammad Ali Arafat’s social media platform.

Hasina stressed that the jail killing was not merely the murder of four individuals; it was part of a deep conspiracy to obliterate the spirit of the Liberation War, the ideals of an independent Bangladesh, and the democratic state system.

Through this massacre, she said, the country was rendered leaderless, the gains of the Liberation War were destroyed, and the path was opened for the defeated forces to reestablish themselves in politics.

“These four national leaders, the most trusted confidants of the Father of the Nation, dedicated their lives to realising Bangabandhu's dreams and ideals. During the Liberation War, when Bangabandhu was imprisoned in a Pakistani jail, these national leaders, from their positions of leadership in the exiled government, conducted the war, built diplomatic relations, and played an extraordinary role in creating international public opinion in favour of Bangladesh's independence. Their patriotism, integrity, honesty, and self-sacrifice will remain exemplary models for us to emulate,” the former PM added.

Extending respect to the four “martyred” leaders, Hasina reaffirmed that the Awami League would not bow to any conspiracy, falsehood, or terror.

She asserted that, inspired by Bangabandhu's ideals, the party would build a happy, prosperous, and modern Bangladesh free from poverty, inequality, and corruption—a country illuminated by the spirit of the Liberation War.

--IANS

int/scor/rs

LATEST NEWS

UN report urges nations to tackle inequalities driving pandemics for global health security

UN report urges nations to tackle inequalities driving pandemics for global health security

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on reprising his role in ‘Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders:’ Feels like returning to unfinished business

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on reprising his role in ‘Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders:’ Feels like returning to unfinished business

Gold prices dip as safe-haven demand declines

Gold prices dip as safe-haven demand declines

Shastri and Gill congratulate Team India for Women’s World Cup triumph

Shastri and Gill congratulate Team India for Women’s World Cup triumph

Ishaan Khatter dances into his 30s: 'It’s been a very special year'

Ishaan Khatter dances into his 30s: 'It’s been a very special year'

'Unfinished task from 2017 has finally been completed,' says Richa’s childhood coach Gopal Saha

'Unfinished task from 2017 has finally been completed,' says Richa’s childhood coach Gopal Saha

India’s white‑collar hiring strong in October; education, finance up 13 to 15 pc

India’s white‑collar hiring strong in October; education, finance up 13 to 15 pc

Sonali Bendre returns with season 2 of ‘The Happy Pawdcast’ with stellar line-up

Sonali Bendre returns with season 2 of ‘The Happy Pawdcast’ with stellar line-up

Raashii Khanna takes a metro ride, shows off her ‘universal Monday mood’

Raashii Khanna takes a metro ride, shows off her ‘universal Monday mood’

You’ve carried the tricolour across the world with fearless, unbreakable spirit, Rajinikanth tells Indian women's cricket team (Photo credit: Rajinikanth/X)

You’ve carried the tricolour across the world with fearless, unbreakable spirit, says Rajinikanth to Indian women's cricket team