Bangladesh: Foreign Secretary Jashim Uddin removed after not being 'in sync' with Yunus

Dhaka, May 22 (IANS) Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday assigned Secretary Ruhul Alam Siddique to carry out the routine works assigned to Foreign Secretary Jashim Uddin until further notice as the top diplomat has left his responsibilities.

Ruhul Alam Siddique is from the 11th batch of Bangladesh Civil Service. He was High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan from October 2020 to December 2024.

Siddique also served in the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi before his assignment as the Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Karachi.

The order will come into effect on Friday.

It is relevant to mention that Jashim Uddin, a career foreign service officer, had lately stopped his engagements as Foreign Secretary after not being in sync with the Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus - who currently heads the interim government in the country - and Foreign Affairs Advisor Touhid Hossain.

Jashim Uddin was appointed as 27th Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh in September 2024.

Secretary (East) Nazrul Islam had taken on several key responsibilities on the verbal instructions of Foreign Advisor Hossain, local media reported earlier this week.

Notably, Nazrul Islam had led the Bangladesh delegation at a Foreign Secretary-level meeting with Japan in Tokyo on May 15.

This marked the first time in five decades that such a meeting was led by someone other than the Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh. Over the past couple of weeks, Jashim Uddin had reportedly not been present at any inter-ministerial meetings with two other officials of Secretary rank representing the ministry.

Sources confirmed that Jashim Uddin had differences of opinion with key policy makers over foreign policy priorities, especially regarding the Rohingya crisis and the Rakhine Corridor, which sealed his fate.

Jashim Uddin opposed this initiative of Humanitarian Corridor and safe zone for Rohingya refugees being pushed by Yunus and his National Security Advisor (NSA) Khalilur Rahman and endorsed by the United Nations. His views aligned with the military leadership who fear that the Humanitarian Corridor could compromise the sovereignty of Bangladesh without any strategic benefits. At the same time, non-state external actors could infiltrate the sensitive border regions and the Humanitarian Corridor might see an influx of refugees rather than repatriation.

He also led the Bangladeshi side at the FOC-level talks in Dhaka with Pakistani counterpart Amna Baloch on April 17. During the talks, Bangladesh raised the issue of financial claim to the tune of USD 4.32 billion from Pakistan as a fair share from the assets of undivided Pakistan before 1971. Bangladesh also demanded USD 200 million (foreign aid from countries and agencies) to East Pakistan during the extremely deadly Bhola cyclone. Jashim Uddin had raised the issue of financial claim to the tune of USD 4.32 billion from Pakistan as a fair share from the assets of undivided Pakistan before 1971. Also, Bangladesh demanded USD 200 million (foreign aid from countries & agencies) to then East Pakistan during the extremely deadly Bhola cyclone.

Jashim Uddin's firm resolve to confront the issue directly during the high-level diplomatic visit after a hiatus of 15 years did create frustration amongst Bangladeshi and Pakistani officials. It may be pointed out that Jashim Uddin's isolation ripened within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Chief Advisor's Office.

Analysts believe that the Yunus administration, supported by the hardline pro-Islamist lobbies, is desperate in cosying up with Pakistan cherishing the visions of a stricter, 'Shariat-dominated' order which is emerging in "New Bangladesh."

--IANS

int/scor/as