Bangladesh faces regression under Yunus-led interim govt: Report

Bangladesh faces regression under Yunus-led interim govt: Report

Dhaka, Oct 21 (IANS) Since the collapse of the Awami League government led by Sheikh Hasina in August 2024 and Muhammad Yunus' takeover as the Chief Advisor to the interim government, Bangladesh seems to be regressing on multiple fronts, including political freedom, minority rights, economic security, and, most significantly, cultural secularism, a report cited on Tuesday.

Highlighting reports from human rights organisations, minority advocacy groups, and journalists, it mentioned a disturbing rise in religious intolerance with secular symbols being targetted, folk traditions suppressed, and statues and murals integral to Bangladesh’s cultural identity defaced or dismantled.

According to a report in 'Times of Oman', the situation has led to a climate of fear and self-censorship in the country, while eroding the vibrant public culture that once embraced diversity.

“Data gathered by the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council highlights 2,442 instances of communal violence from August 2024 to mid-2025, encompassing murders, sexual assaults, attacks on places of worship, looting, vandalism, and property confiscations,” the report detailed.

“In just the first half of 2025, there were 258 incidents aimed at religious minorities, 27 murders, 59 assaults on places of worship, and numerous homes and businesses were devastated. The victims include men, women, and young people, many of whom have been compelled to abandon their homes in terror," it added.

The report stressed that several minority groups accused the Yunus administration of turning a blind eye to the attacks, even when the perpetrators are known.

“With radical factions like Jamaat-e-Islami re-emerging in the public sphere, there are growing concerns that the state is leaning towards appeasement or failing to curb extremist elements. Although formal alliances remain unclear, the notable rise in Islamist rhetoric, the cancellation of secular cultural events, and diminished protections for minority rights indicate a troubling shift,’ it noted.

Emphasising that religious intolerance is intertwined with a wider regression, the report said, political freedoms and democratic principles are facing significant pressure. It stated the interim government’s move to limit Awami League activities, undermine political diversity.

“The civil service and media are experiencing crackdowns, including new regulations that permit the dismissal of bureaucrats without due process and the revocation of journalist credentials. Economic confidence is also waning, as foreign investment, business sentiment, and tourism are adversely affected by both political instability and cultural repression," the report asserted.

