Bangladesh elections: NCP, BNP leaders trade barbs as campaigning begins ahead of Feb polls

Dhaka, Jan 23 (IANS) With campaigning for Bangladesh’s February 12 national elections getting underway, leaders of major political parties, including the NCP and BNP, launched sharp verbal attacks on each other while addressing mass rallies across several districts, local media reported.

Addressing a rally held in the Banshtala area of Bhatara in Dhaka, as part of the party’s election campaign, Nahid Islam, convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP), accused one particular party of spreading misleading information among the public and creating an environment of fear.

According to Nahid, a major political party has grown fearful after witnessing the rising popular support for the 10-party alliance ahead of the upcoming polls, Bangladeshi daily Dhaka Tribune reported.

Asserting that any attempts to seize polling centres would fail, he said, “If there are plans to capture polling stations or tamper with ballot seals, forget them. Such schemes will not succeed. We will guard the polling centres and ensure the real victory of the people,” he stated.

Highlighting the problems in the Dhaka-11 constituency from where he is contesting, Nahid cited several problems, including severe traffic congestion, extortion, and land grabbing. “After forming the government, we will free this area from these issues,” he added.

Meanwhile, in his maiden election rally on Thursday, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairman Tarique Rahman took an indirect dig at radical Islamist party Jamaat-e-Islami, alleging that the party is trying to mislead voters, particularly women, with “tickets to heaven” in exchange for votes.

Addressing a gathering at the Alia Madrasa field in Sylhet city, he also condemned the party for its stance against the Bangladesh 1971 Liberation War against Pakistan.

“They are already cheating you. Now think about how they will cheat you after the election,” Bangladesh’s leading newspaper The Daily Star quoted Tarique as saying, without naming Jamaat.

“Over the last few days, you have seen in newspapers and on social media how postal ballots sent to different countries, including the Middle East, were robbed .... We must be alert to conspiracies,” he warned.

Additionally, without naming Jamaat, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir accused the party of spreading false propaganda against BNP leaders, including its Chairman Tarique.

“Do you recognise this party? Will this party get votes? Do they have any place in Bangladesh? They did not believe in Bangladesh’s independence. Now they are talking about rebuilding the country, ” said the BNP leader.

Bangladesh has been witnessing escalating political disputes ahead of the February 12 election.

The parties that earlier collaborated with interim government's Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus to overthrow the democratically elected government of the Awami League, led by Sheikh Hasina, are now at loggerheads.

--IANS

scor/rs