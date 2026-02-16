February 16, 2026 9:19 PM हिंदी

Bangladesh: BNP begins discussions on next President as Tarique Rahman set to take oath as PM

Bangladesh: BNP begins discussions on next President as Tarique Rahman set to take oath as PM (File image)

Dhaka, Feb 16 (IANS) With the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) set to form the next government in Bangladesh following a decisive victory in the 13th Parliamentary election, discussions have already begun over who will be the next President of the country, with various names circulating on social media and in local media outlets.

Citing a source within the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Bangladesh’s leading Bengali daily Prothom Alo reported that Standing Committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain is being considered for the presidency.

The name of another BNP Standing Committee member, Nazrul Islam Khan, has also surfaced in discussions.

Additionally, Bangladeshi news outlet Ekhon TV reported that, along with Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain and Nazrul Islam Khan, BNP leaders Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Abdul Moyeen Khan are also considered potential Presidential candidates.

However, Porthom Alo cited multiple BNP sources indicating that the party is leaning heavily towards Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain.

Led by Chairman Tarique Rahman, the BNP secured 209 seats in the 13th Parliamentary election, and newly elected members of parliament are scheduled to take the oath on Tuesday, followed by the swearing-in ceremony of the cabinet members late afternoon.

Reports suggest that internal discussions regarding the formation of the cabinet are also being held in the BNP meetings. While several ministerial appointments have nearly been finalised, the party is also deliberating on the appointment of the next President.

The current president of Bangladesh, Mohammad Shahabuddin, may resign following the formation of the new government. In an interview with an international news outlet in December 2025, he indicated his intention to step down.

Nominated by the Bangladesh Awami League and elected unopposed in 2023 at the age of 75. Shahabuddin’s five-year tenure extends until April 2028; however, his remarks suggested that he is unlikely to remain in office until then.

For the BNP, which secured 209 seats, the presidential election is reportedly a formality, with members of parliament set to elect the new President through voting.

With Rahman set to lead Bangladesh –- experts warn that the nation faces a massive challenge of overcoming the growing unrest and rising Islamist extremism that marked the 18-month tenure of the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government.

--IANS

scor/as

LATEST NEWS

Clinical Sri Lanka restrict Australia to 181 in Kandy after Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head score fifties in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy on Monday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Clinical Sri Lanka halt Australia to 181 in Kandy after Marsh, Head fifties

T20 WC: First T20I fifty ‘long time coming’, says Jacks after POTM show powers England into Super Eights

T20 WC: First T20I fifty ‘long time coming’, says Jacks after POTM show powers England into Super Eights

Sunny Deol quips Damini co-star Meenakshi Seshadri is ‘not a better dancer than him'

Sunny Deol jokes Damini co-star Meenakshi Seshadri is ‘not a better dancer than him'

Sunil Grover, Harshdeep Kaur find a way to gossip through glass wall

Sunil Grover, Harshdeep Kaur find a way to gossip through glass wall

Balochistan unrest reflects longstanding failures of Pakistani authorities: Report (File image)

Balochistan unrest reflects longstanding failures of Pakistani authorities: Report

Harry Styles set to curate and perform at London’s Meltdown Festival

Harry Styles set to curate and perform at London’s Meltdown Festival

Karan Singh goes down to Daniel Michalski in three-set thriller; Sureshkumar reaches main draw of the 2026 Delhi Open at the DLTA Complex from February 16 to 22, on Monday. Photo credit: DLTA

ATP Delhi Open: Karan Singh goes down to Michalski in three-set thriller; Sureshkumar reaches main draw

PM Modi’s vision and India’s talent make it right time to lead global AI discourse: Top tech exec

PM Modi’s vision and India’s talent make it right time to lead global AI discourse: Top tech exec

PM Modi discusses minority welfare with Indian Grand Mufti​ (Photo: Indian Grand Mufti)

PM Modi discusses minority welfare with Indian Grand Mufti​

Thiagarajan Kumararaja's film featuring Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan titled 'Pocket Novel' (Photo Credit: Vijay Sethupathi/Instagram)

Thiagarajan Kumararaja's film featuring Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan titled 'Pocket Novel'