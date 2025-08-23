August 23, 2025 10:21 PM हिंदी

Bangladesh beginning to speak against treasonous acts of Yunus regime: Report

Bangladesh beginning to speak against treasonous acts of Yunus regime: Report (File image)

Dhaka, Aug 23 (IANS) Bangladesh has been gripped by a climate of fear and anarchy since August 2024 as the unconstitutional regime led by Muhammad Yunus has consistently demonstrated the attributes of fascism, driving the country deeper into crisis, a report cited on Saturday.

It stated that while Yunus claims the people of Bangladesh placed him in power, he conveniently avoids explaining through what process they supposedly elevated him to power.

"On August 15, the 50th anniversary of the assassination of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, brutality was again deployed by the followers of the regime as also by supporters of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Citizens who wished to visit whatever remains of Bangabandhu's iconic home at 32 Dhanmondi came under mob assault," noted Bangladeshi journalist, historian and political analyst Syed Badrul Ahsan wrote in Northeast News.

"A rickshaw puller arriving at the place with a bouquet was pounced upon and placed under arrest, on the laughable charge that he had been involved in a murder in 2024. A woman trying to pay homage to the Father of the Nation was jostled by the mob, insulted in a manner that raised new questions about the organised destruction of the republic and the history of the land," he mentioned.

According to the report, concerns continue to mount over the general election Yunus has scheduled for February 2026, as a result of the growing public sentiment that, with the Awami League banned under an “illegal proscription”, the entire exercise will not be fair, free, and credible.

Given that the Awami League commands anywhere between 35 per cent and 40 per cent of public support – a figure that has only risen amid the fascistic repression it faces, Yunus and his cohorts can hardly justify holding an election without the party that spearheaded Bangladesh’s independence in 1971.

The report asserted that over the past 13 months, Bangladesh has been “hollowed out”. It added that the rule of law has simply been sidelined, the judiciary has turned a blind eye to the violations of law and civility across the country, and the media has been silenced and intimidated by the mobs. At the same time, gangs of the youth have unleashed violence across the country while rampant allegations of corruption have emerged against multiple advisors of the regime as well as members of the Yunus-backed "king’s party".

“Resistance is taking shape. People of all classes are beginning to speak out against the treasonous acts of the Yunus regime. On August 15 this year, processions, however small, were brought out across the country, with Joi Bangla and Joi Bangabandhu slogans punctuating the remembrance of the biggest tragedy in independent Bangladesh’s history,” the report noted.

--IANS

scor/as

LATEST NEWS

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's 29th birthday celebration stretched from Mumbai to Goa

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's 29th birthday celebration stretched from Mumbai to Goa

Midnight knocks: Viral video reveals ‘UPA-era intimidation’ over then-CM Modi interview

Midnight knocks: Viral video reveals ‘UPA-era intimidation’ over then-CM Modi interview

NorthEast United FC defend title in style with dominant win over Diamond Harbour in the final of the134th Durand Cup at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday. Photo credit: DCOGC

134th Durand Cup: NorthEast Utd defend title in style with dominant win over Diamond Harbour

India win two mixed team gold medals in air rifle, extend lead at the top of the standings in the 16th Asian Shooting Championship Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun in Shymkent, Kazakhstan on Saturday. Photo credit: NRAI

Asian Shooting C'ship: India win two mixed team gold medals in air rifle, extend lead at the top

PM Modi to launch over Rs 1,200 cr projects to revolutionise Gujarat’s urban infrastructure

PM Modi to launch over Rs 1,200 cr projects to revolutionise Gujarat’s urban infrastructure

MCA inaugurates Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. Photo credit: MCA

MCA inaugurates Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum at Wankhede Stadium

India’s resilience and economic strength are now a hope for the world: PM Modi

India’s resilience and economic strength are now a hope for the world: PM Modi

India's forex reserve at record high, credit rating improved to stable in two decades: PM Modi (Photo: Narendra Modi's X account)

India's forex reserve at record high, credit rating improved to stable in two decades: PM Modi

Hubli Tigers roar past Mysore Warriors with dominant win in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 in Mysore on Saturday. Photo credit: KSCA

Maharaja Trophy: Hubli Tigers roar past Mysore Warriors with dominant win

Nigar Sultana to lead Bangladesh in second appearance in Women's ODI World Cup

Nigar Sultana to lead Bangladesh in second appearance in Women's ODI World Cup