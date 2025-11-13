B'desh: Awami League warns of conspiracies by Yunus-led interim govt amid 'Dhaka Lockdown programme'

Dhaka, Nov 13 (IANS) Bangladesh’s Awami League party on Thursday urged its party leaders, activists, and supporters to remain vigilant against what it described as “conspiracies” of the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government and its accomplices in connection with the “Dhaka Lockdown” programme.

The programme was announced by the Awami League on Thursday, centering on the Bangladesh International Crimes Tribunal's verdict in a case against the country’s former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, which is reportedly set to be delivered on November 17.

Slamming the Yunus-led interim government, the party alleged that the “illegal, usurping, fascist regime of Yunus and his cohorts” has unjustly deprived the Awami League of its democratic rights and violated the human rights of its leaders and activists, while making a mockery of justice through “false and harassing” cases.

Citing reports from several news outlets, the party stated that “acts of violence and terrorism” are taking place with the tacit support of the Yunus administration across the country.

“We have repeatedly warned this illegitimate occupying force. We have said that Awami League leaders and activists know how to fight for their rights through struggle and movement. True to its tradition, the Awami League has announced a political program to assert those rights. The people have already responded enthusiastically to the announced Dhaka Lockdown program. The overwhelming public response has terrified the illegal occupiers, and the scenes from Dhaka over the past two days clearly show how successful the Awami League’s program has been,” read a statement issued by the Awami League.

“Now, in an attempt to undermine the success of this democratic movement, the so-called government and its allies are conspiring. They are either committing or sponsoring acts of terrorism and violence themselves, then trying to shift the blame onto the Awami League. There is no evidence that Awami League leaders or activists have been involved in any of the places where such incidents occurred. Instead, members of the police’s intelligence wing have been abducting Awami League activists from their homes, fabricating stories of sabotage, and filing false cases against them,” the statement added.

The Awami League called upon its leaders and activists to uphold the people’s spontaneous support for the party’s declared programme and to carry out the lockdown in a peaceful manner.

The party asserted that its goal is to break through all “webs of conspiracy” and ensure that the “illegal, usurping, fascist” Yunus regime can no longer deceive the people or trample their rights.

--IANS

