September 17, 2025 10:41 PM हिंदी

Bangladesh: Awami League ministers, six others arrested in separate cases

Dhaka, Sep 17 (IANS) A Bangladeshi court on Wednesday ordered former Law Minister Anisul Huq and seven others to be shown as arrested in connection with three murder cases linked to last year's July demonstrations filed at Jatrabari and Bhatara police stations.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ariful Islam passed the order after the accused were brought before the court with separate petitions seeking to show their arrest in cases filed at Jatrabari and Bhatara Police Stations in the capital. Following the hearing, the court sent all eight accused to jail.

The other accused facing charges are former industries minister and Awami League advisory council member Amir Hossain Amu, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) President Hasanul Haq Inu, president of the Workers Party and prominent leader of the Awami League-led 14-Party Alliance Rashed Khan Menon, and former agriculture minister Abdur Razzaque.

Additionally, the other arrestees included former independent MP Syed Sayedul Haque Sumon, former Awami League MP Kazi Monirul Islam Monu, and Nassa Group Chairman Nazrul Islam Majumder.

According to court proceedings, Anisul, Amu, Razzaque, Inu, Menon, and Suman were arrested on murder charges of an individual named Riaz filed at Jatrabari Police Station.

On the other hand, Awami League MP Monu was taken into custody in a separate case filed over the death of Jubaid Islam at the same police station. Meanwhile, Nassa Group Chairman Majumder was shown arrested in the attempted murder case of Naim Hossain Niloy filed with Bhatara Police Station, Bangladesh’s leading daily, The Business Standard reported.

These latest developments come amid the ongoing crackdown on Awami League leaders, along with the officials associated with the party, under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government.

Recently, Bangladesh’s Awami League party accused the Yunus regime of using arbitrary arrests as a weapon to suppress dissent and neutralize political opposition in the country.

Analysts reckon the developments as a major political vendetta being pursued by the Yunus regime, as several cases were filed against the former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and her party members on frivolous grounds immediately following her ouster in August 2024.

The unceremonious exit of Hasina last August was globally seen as a major setback to the democratic set-up in the country. The interim government has also received massive criticism for providing shelter to radical and extremist Islamic outfits.

--IANS

scor/as

