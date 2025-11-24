November 24, 2025 4:53 PM हिंदी

Bangladesh: Artists protest against Baul singer's arrest, violent attack on his supporters

Dhaka, Nov 24 (IANS) Several singers and artists in Bangladesh staged a protest in Dhaka on Monday, condemning the arrest of renowned Baul singer Abul Sarkar and the subsequent attack on artists in Manikganj district, local media reported.

The protest rally organised under the banner 'Sadhuguru Bhakta and Oli-Awlia Ashekan Parishad' in front of Jatiya Press Club in the capital, demanded the immediate release of Sarkar and the arrest of those responsible for the attack on his followers.

Abul Sarkar, president of the Bangladesh Baul Samity, was taken into custody on November 20 in Madaripur district over allegations of hurting religious sentiments, Bangladesh's leading newspaper, The Daily Star, reported.

Earlier on Sunday, tensions flared in Manikganj as followers of Baul artist Sarkar were attacked during demonstrations over his recent arrest.

Reports suggest that a separate group under the banner of 'All-Section Alem-Ulama and Towhidi Janata of Manikganj District' held a simultaneous protest march calling for Sarkar's punishment.

Citing witnesses, leading Bangladeshi daily Dhaka Tribune reported that members of the Towhidi Janata attacked Baul supporters with sticks and bricks, causing panic among the small group advocating for Sarkar.

The violence left four people injured and raised concerns about the increasing vulnerability of Baul practitioners, who represent one of Bangladesh's oldest and most distinctive cultural traditions.

Three Baul supporters, including Abdul Alim, Ariful Islam and Zahirul Islam, were injured during the incident.

As the confrontation intensified, another man also reportedly sustained injuries.

All four injured were taken to Manikganj District Sadar Hospital, where doctors confirmed that several required stitches for serious head injuries.

Confirming the incident, Manikganj Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime and Operations) Md Abdullah Al Mamun said, "One group was demanding his punishment, another demanding his release. A section of the Towhidi Janata attacked the supporters. We intervened immediately."

He further mentioned that legal proceedings have been initiated.

Meanwhile, a leading international human rights organisation on Sunday strongly condemned the "unlawful arrest" of Sarkar, describing the accusations of "religious defamation" against him as "fabricated and baseless".

In a statement, Justice Makers Bangladesh in France (JMBF) also criticised the violent attack carried out by the "Islamist extremist group" known as 'Touhidi Janata' on a peaceful human chain held in Manikganj, demanding the unconditional release of Sarkar.

--IANS

scor/sd/

