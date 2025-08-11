Balochistan: Rights body condemns travel ban by Pakistani authorities

Quetta, Aug 11 (IANS) A Baloch human rights organisation on Monday strongly condemned the new travel ban imposed by the Pakistani authorities targetting the basic freedom of movement for civilians in Balochistan.

Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, mentioned that Pakistan's atrocities continue unabated as the region has been turned into an information blackout zone with 4G and 5G services already suspended, while the latest move by the authorities imposing the travel ban will further isolate the province.

“A recent directive issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Kech imposes strict travel restrictions on passenger coaches between Karachi, Turbat, Gwadar, and Panjgur, allowing movement only within narrowly fixed hours and making travel beyond certain checkpoints impossible without prior security approval," the rights body stated.

Calling it an "unlawful and oppressive" order, Paank stated that the ban will disrupt daily life and violate the fundamental rights to free movement and access to essential services.

Recently, the Human Rights Council (HRC) of Pakistan also condemned the Pakistani authorities for shutting down internet and mobile phone services in Balochistan, terming it a "blatant violation" of fundamental human rights.

“The decision by the Balochistan government to suspend 3G and 4G mobile and internet services across the entire province starting from August 6 is a cruel and disproportionate measure that targets millions of innocent citizens. This decision tramples on fundamental rights such as the right to communication, freedom of expression, education, health, and employment,” read a statement issued by the HRC Pakistan.

Meanwhile, on Monday, another human rights organisation, Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), expressed deep concern regarding the enforced disappearance of Sana Ullah Baloch, Central Organising Committee Member of the National Democratic Party (NDP) in Balochistan.

Citing information received, the BYC stated that on August 10, Sana Ullah was detained by personnel of Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Military Intelligence (MI) at Multan International Airport while travelling to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah. His current whereabouts remain unknown.

The human rights body called for the immediate and unconditional release of Sana Ullah Baloch.

The BYC viewed the incident as a grave infringement on the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful and political participation. The targetting of political workers through enforced disappearance, the rights body stated, constitutes a serious violation of Pakistan’s obligations under international human rights law, including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR).

--IANS

scor/as