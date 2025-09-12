Baloch activists write to 9/11 victims, expose link between Pakistani agencies and terror groups

Quetta, Sep 12 (IANS) Leading Baloch activists on Friday wrote to the families of the 9/11 victims, mourning the innocent lives lost 24 years ago and remembering the thousands of men, women, and children in the United States, NATO countries, Balochistan and Afghanistan who were later killed by forces "nurtured" by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and military intelligence agencies.

“It is no secret, there are piles of reports that Osama bin Laden and al-Qaeda were sheltered in Pakistan by its intelligence agencies and military generals, with the silent complicity of political leaders. With financial, military, and logistical support, they were enabled to wage war, leading to immense sacrifices and devastation for America, NATO, and Afghanistan alike," a letter posted by human rights defender Mir Baloch on X detailed.

The letter stated that Pakistan’s own generals have openly admitted to collusion with the terrorist organisations. “Whenever history is written, it will record that ISI defeated the Soviet Union in Afghanistan with America’s money, and after 9/11, ISI again defeated America in Afghanistan with America’s money.” it quoted former ISI chief General Hamid Gul as saying in an interview given to Pakistani media outlet ARY TV.

According to the letter, another ISI chief, General Asad Durrani, confessed on an international media outlet that Pakistan took US funds while secretly supporting the Taliban, declaring, “America and Pakistan were never partners, they are in a state of war.”

“Pakistan turned the tragedy of 9/11 into a lucrative business, pocketing 33 billion dollars in US aid as nothing more than blood money for its soldiers. What was meant to fight terror became a profit-making enterprise for Islamabad’s Generals. And today, those same Generals are once again deepening Balochistan’s wounds,” the letter detailed.

“Without the consent of the Baloch nation, they are striking deals with the Trump administration over Balochistan’s mineral wealth and critical resources, selling the future of an oppressed people for their own gain,” it added.

The Baloch people appealed directly to the American public, urging them not to allow their government to squander hard-earned tax dollars on Pakistan’s deception. They wrote that every deal struck with Islamabad over Balochistan’s resources is not only a betrayal of justice but also an act of fueling the very terrorism that threatens global peace.

“History has already shown the cost of trusting Pakistan. Past US administrations turned a blind eye while Islamabad built its nuclear arsenal under the cover of American partnership. And now Pakistan, emboldened like a rogue state, openly threatens to drown half the world, while joining hands with Iran to speak of erasing Israel from the face of the earth,” the letter highlighted.

“This is not just a regional issue, it is a moral test for America. Stand with justice, stand with the Baloch nation, and refuse to empower those who profit from blood and terror,” it concluded.

