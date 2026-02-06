Baloch activist urges Norway not to host Pakistani leaders accused of human rights abuses

Quetta, Feb 6 (IANS) Leading Baloch human rights defender, Mir Yar Baloch, on Friday cautioned the Norwegian Government against hosting Pakistan’s former caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar and Balochistan’s "puppet" Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti during their scheduled visit from February 15-17, accusing them of human rights violations.

The human rights activist alleged that Pakistani leaders set to visit Norway under the pretext of a “briefing” on Balochistan are linked to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), have collaborated with terror groups such as Al-Qaida and ISIS, and are responsible for the alleged genocide of the Baloch people.

“Both Anwar and Sarfaraz work directly with Pakistan’s ISI to abduct, torture, kill, and dump Baloch civilians in mass graves. They perpetuate Pakistan’s illegal occupation, looting Baloch resources while funding terrorist groups like Al-Qaida, ISIS, and others posing a global security risk,” Mir stated.

According to the human rights activist, both Anwar and Sarfaraz coordinate closely with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, while being involved in "assassinations of opposition leaders, critics and the cream of society".

“Their Oslo visit risks plotting attacks on Baloch diplomats and enabling IRGC-ISIS-Al-Qaida terrorism, backed by Pakistan’s ISI and Army,” Mir stressed.

The human rights activist called on the Norwegian government to cancel all meetings and refrain from engaging with the Pakistani leaders, whom he described as “traitors and religious terrorists”.

Asserting that failure to act could endanger Norway and global security, Mir said, “Pakistan harbours terrorists with military infrastructure; do not be misled. Protect global security by rejecting these criminals.”

Earlier on Thursday, Baloch National Movement (BNM) Chairman Naseem Baloch expressed concern over the upcoming visit of Anwar and Sarfaraz to Norway, stating that this must not be treated as routine diplomacy in light of allegations of human rights abuses against them.

“Both individuals are widely responsible for grave human rights violations in Balochistan, including enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, collective punishment, and policies that many Baloch human rights defenders and international observers describe as crimes against humanity and acts of genocide,” Naseem stated.

“Of particular concern are their documented links to Shafeeq Mengal, a known pro-state militia leader who has publicly operated armed death squads under the patronage of the Pakistani military,” he added.

Naseem stressed that Norway, globally respected for its commitment to human rights, international law, and peace-building, must not allow its soil to be used to “whitewash atrocities or normalise war criminals”.

He emphasised that the Norwegian government, parliamentarians, media, and civil society have a moral and legal responsibility to question these officials about enforced disappearances, mass graves, and extrajudicial killings in Balochistan, demand explanations for their links with armed militias and death squads and ask why perpetrators enjoy impunity while victims’ families are denied truth and justice.

--IANS

scor/rs