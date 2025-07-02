Bajrangi Bhaijan fame Harshaali Malhotra to play Janani in Balakrishna's 'Akhanda 2: Thandaavam'

Chennai, July 2 (IANS)The makers of director Boyapati Srinu's upcoming action entertainer 'Akhanda 2: Thandaavam', featuring Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead, on Wednesday announced that Harshaali Malhotra, best known for having played the little girl Munni in Salman Khan's blockbuster film 'Bajrangi Bhaijan', would play the role of Janani in their film.

The production house 14 Reels Plus, which is producing the film, took to its X timeline to make the announcement.

It wrote, "A smile of an angel and a heart of gold. Introducing Bajrangi Bhaijaan fame #HarshaaliMalhotra as 'Janani' from #Akhanda2 #Akhanda2 Thandaavam in theatres Dussehra 25th September. #Akhanda2Thaandavam 'GOD OF MASSES' #NandamuriBalakrishna #BoyapatiSreenu @AadhiOfficial @MusicThaman @14ReelsPlus @iamsamyuktha_ @RaamAchanta #GopiAchanta #MTejeswiniNandamuri

@kotiparuchuri."

The film has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs, ever since the makers released a teaser of the film to mark the birthday celebrations of the film's lead actor Nandamuri Balakrishna.

The teaser introduced audiences to Balakrishna’s fiercely divine avatar in the film. It showed Lord Shiva's loyal mount Nandi flaking the Trishul. We also get a glimpse of the protagonist's intense fight against evil.

The teaser gave away the fact that the sequel would feature some high-intensity action sequences choreographed by stunt directors Ram-Lakshman.

Renowned composer S Thaman, whose work in all of Balakrishna's recent films have come in for praise, is again scoring music for this Balakrishna film as well.

For the unaware, 'Akhanda 2: Thandavam' marks Balakrishna's fourth professional collaboration with filmmaker Boyapati Sreenu. A sequel to the 2021 blockbuster 'Akhanda', the movie promises all the elements of a mass entertainer.

The drama has been produced by Raam Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under the prestigious banner of 14 Reels Plus, and presented by M Tejeswini Nandamuri.

It may be recalled that the unit had recently shot a major sequence of the film in the scenic locales of Georgia. Certain parts of the movie were also shot at the sacred Maha Kumbh Mela that took place in Prayagraj this year.

Balakrishna will be seen as the protagonist in this action entertainer, which will also feature Samyuktha. In addition to these two, Aadhi Pinisetty has been roped in as the antagonist for the film.

Camera work for the film is being taken care of by C. Ramprasad, along with Santoshh D Detake, whereas Tammiraju is the head of the editing department.

The technical crew of the drama further includes A.S. Prakash as art director.

'Akhanda 2: Thandavam' is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 25, during Dussehra.

