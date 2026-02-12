February 12, 2026 11:27 PM हिंदी

Right-wing activists create ruckus at Indore college over Valentine's Day event

Indore, Feb 12 (IANS) Members of a right-wing outfit allegedly created a ruckus at the Narsee Monjee College in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Thursday to oppose a Valentine's Day-themed event on the campus, police said.

According to officials, activists entered the premises, damaged property and allegedly manhandled faculty members and security staff, triggering panic among students.

Gandhi Nagar police station In-charge, Anil Yadav, said the college frequently organises cultural programmes, including Navratri and other festivals, in contemporary formats, which have previously drawn protests from right-wing groups.

"Today, a Valentine's Day week programme was being organised, which was opposed by Bajrang Dal members. On receiving information, a police team reached the spot and brought the situation under control," he added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Krishna Lalchandani said police arrived within 10 minutes of receiving the alert.

"The members of certain Hindu organisations created a disturbance on the campus. We have initiated an investigation. The CCTV footage and videos of the incident are being examined, and appropriate legal action will follow," he added.

He said that the college had not provided prior intimation to the police regarding the event, and an explanation has been sought from the college management.

Videos of the incident showed a group of around 50 youths, some carrying sticks, entering the campus and vandalising property.

Some of the youths were seen arguing with faculty members and police personnel.

After police intervention, several activists reportedly sat at the college entrance and chanted the Hanuman Chalisa.

Sources said the Valentine's Day programme had been organised by the college's cultural committee.

Preparations were underway, with students decorating the stage, when the activists allegedly pushed aside security guards and entered the venue, damaging the stage, speakers and stalls.

A student, speaking on condition of anonymity, said those present were frightened by the commotion and rushed to safer areas.

Tannu Sharma, who identified himself as a member of the right-wing group, said they opposed the celebration on cultural grounds.

"Valentine's Day is against Hindu culture. We asked the organisers to stop the event, but they did not agree, so we staged a protest," he told reporters.

Police said the situation is now under control and further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

The Narsee Monjee College in Indore is a branch of a Hyderabad-based private deemed university established in 2017. It offers programmes in commerce, management, technology, law and other disciplines.

--IANS

pd/khz

