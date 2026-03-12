Elton John's husband shares insight about singer’s health

Los Angeles, March 12 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Elton John's husband David Furnish has shared an update with regards to the singer’s health.

The singer is coping amid his battle against blindness. The 78-year-old was left blind in one eye and with limited vision in the other after contracting a severe eye infection in July 2024, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

Last year, Elton shared that he was unable to see, watch or read anything following the infection. This meant he could not work on new music as he could not read the lyrics. Nor could he watch the recent projects he had been involved in, including a film about his life, ‘Elton John: Never Too Late’, and his musical adaptation of ‘The Devil Wears Prada’.

David shared that his husband was "keeping busy" as he spent time with his family. He told ‘Variety’, "He's great. He's battling on. He's keeping busy and moving forward. He's happy being at home as a family with our sons”.

David added that the both of them "love parenting" their sons, Zachary, 15, and Elijah, 13. He continued, "We love being together and that's everything for us”.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, Elton and David have been married since 2014, after being in a civil partnership since 2005. Their sons were both born via surrogacy, with Zachary being born first in 2010, and Elijah coming in 2013.

In November 2025, Elton shared that the preceding year had been "challenging" because of his health struggles. He said it had been "devastating" to not be "able to see anything". However, he also said he was remaining hopeful for a cure.

He said, “There is hope. I've just gotta be patient that someday science will help me with this one”. He also said that "you must be stoic" and "always try and batter the door down to try and improve things".

