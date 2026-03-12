Pakistan: Transgender community undocumented, unprotected and erased from state systems

London, March 12 (IANS) The pursuit of justice for murdered transgender women remains symbolic in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. As the numbers continues to rise, accountability remains absent and response of authorities is defined more due to inertia than intervention, a report has revealed.

“In the narrow streets of Peshawar, the valleys of Swat, and the market towns stretching from Chitral to Dera Ismail Khan, violence against transgender people has become grimly routine in northwest Pakistan. Each killing follows a familiar arc — a body found, a brief police statement, fleeting outrage, and then silence. Over the past decade, this cycle has repeated itself with disturbing regularity in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where transgender women are being murdered at a scale that human rights defenders describe as unprecedented in the country,” Sakariya Kareem wrote in UK-based daily The Asian Lite.

“Community data cited by local media and advocacy groups indicate that at least 195 transgender individuals have been killed in the province since 2015. In 2025 alone, more than a dozen brutal attacks were reported within 10 months, including shootings, torture and sexual violence. These are not isolated crimes but part of a sustained pattern that exposes deep failures in Pakistan’s governance, policing and justice systems,” the author further mentioned.

The absence of official statistics has forced transgender people to document their incidents themselves. The leaders of the transgender community said that the actual death toll may be higher since many cases go unreported or are misclassified by police records. Victims are frequently identified by aliases instead of legal names, complicating probe and legal proceedings, according to the report.

Official data from National Database and Registration Authority has revealed that around 1,300 transgender persons are registered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, community leaders estimate the population to be closer to 75,000. This variation showcases a structural invisibility that goes beyond numbers as many transgender people remain undocumented, unprotected and effectively erased from state systems established to ensure their safety.

The recent incidents have highlighted the depth of the crisis. A 20-year-old transgender person, Umair, also known as Shayan, suffered fractures in the jaw and spine after he was reportedly tortured by two men in Swat. Another transgender person was allegedly gang-raped, bound with ropes and assaulted before a complaint was even registered in Dera Ismail Khan. According to activists, convictions remain non-existent despite nearly 200 killings since 2015.

“Law enforcement responses have drawn sustained criticism. Complaints are often delayed, investigations lack urgency, and families report being pressured into ‘compromises’ with attackers. In many cases, police treat killings as routine crimes rather than targeted, hate-driven violence, stripping investigations of the context necessary for accountability," Sakariya Kareem wrote in The Asian Lite.

“The International Commission of Jurists, along with local partners, has documented repeated failures to register First Information Reports or pursue cases beyond initial arrests. Even when suspects are detained, prosecutions falter due to weak evidence collection, witness intimidation and prosecutorial inertia. The result is a justice process that appears structurally incapable—or unwilling—of delivering outcomes,” Kareem further stated.

--IANS

akl/as