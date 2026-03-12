Gene Simmons blasts celebrities who are politically vocal

Los Angeles, March 12 (IANS) Gene Simmons, the frontman of the rock band KISS, is not really happy with celebrities who are vocal about their politics.

He thinks celebrities should "shut the f*** up" when it comes to talking about political matters, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The 76-year-old rocker insisted people in the public eye are no more qualified to talk about world events than anyone else and so they should focus on their work because no one really cares about their opinions.

Gene spoke out after actor Ben Stiller recently hit out at President Donald Trump when the White House posted a clip from his movie ‘Tropic Thunder’ as an apparent justification for their military action, reports ‘Female First UK’.

He told TMZ, "Everybody in the world should listen to what actors and comedians say, because they're so qualified. Basically, shut the f*** up. Do your art and shut up. Nobody's interested in their opinions. That includes me, who I vote for, who I like. Who the f*** do you think you are? People in America work hard for their living, and they don’t want to be lectured to by people who live in mansions and drive Rolls-Royces. It’s time for everybody in the entertainment industry to shut their piehole and just do your art. Nobody cares what you think. I don't”.

Gene then hit out at Mark Ruffalo, whose surname he mispronounced as "Buffalo", because he has frequently offered an opinion on politics.

He said, "What would Mark (Ruffalo) think? I don't care. Go to Kylie Jenner and ask her what she thinks of the war so far”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, despite his comments, Gene himself has aired views about Trump, who he met when he appeared on the first season of Celebrity Apprentice in 2008, over the years.

In an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, he insisted the businessman was "good for the political system", but he seemingly had a change of heart in 2022.

He told Spin magazine, "Look what that gentleman (Trump) did to this country and the polarisation, got all the cockroaches to rise to the top. I don’t think he’s a Republican or a Democrat”.

“He’s out for himself, any way you can get there. And in the last election, over 70 million people bought it hook, line, and sinker”, he added.

--IANS

aa/