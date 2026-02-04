Badshah: Growing up in India, the NBA felt like a dream world

February 04, 2026 2:34 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) Rapper and music icon Badshah is set to create history as the first Indian rapper to take the court at the 2026 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Los Angeles and he says that “this moment belongs to all of us.”

On representing India and being the first Indian rapper to take the court at the 2026 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, Badshah told IANS: “Moments like these remind me why I started, to break boundaries and create new firsts. I’m carrying the energy of Indian hip-hop, Indian fans and Indian dreams with me to Los Angeles.”

He added: This moment belongs to all of us. Growing up in India, the NBA felt like a dream world.”

The “Mercy” hitmaker said that the NBA sits at “the intersection of sport, music, fashion and culture and that’s the same space I’ve always operated in, so this feels natural.”

He added: “To now step onto that court representing my country is deeply personal. It’s about showing the world how far Indian culture and hip-hop have come.”

Badshah will take the court at the 2026 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, taking place at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on February 13 on ESPN.

Badshah had also stated that “Basketball has always been one of my biggest passions, and playing on the same court as legends from the NBA, NFL, Hollywood and music is truly an honour.”

“I can’t wait to bring my energy, my game and some unforgettable moments for fans around the world!"

Badshah joins a dynamic line-up that includes Emmy-winning actor and comedian Keegan-Michael Key, multi-platinum producer and DJ Mustard, multi-platinum American rapper GloRilla and former NBA All-Star Jeremy Lin to name a few.

Emmy-winning actor and reigning NBA All-Star Celebrity Game MVP Rome Flynn, Marvel Studios star and actor Simu Liu and seven-time Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse will return for their second Celebrity Games, while Chinese actor and singer Dylan Wang and NBA champion and All-Star Jason “White Chocolate” Williams return for their third.

This year’s Celebrity Game will also feature a special halftime performance by five‑member K‑pop group CORTIS.

