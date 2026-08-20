August 20, 2026 7:39 PM हिंदी

Badminton WC: Ayush Shetty bows out after Farhan withstands late fightback in Round of 16

Ayush Shetty bows out after Alwi Farhan withstands late fightback in Round of 16 of the BWF World Championship 2026 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi. Photo credit: IANS

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) Ayush Shetty’s impressive run at the BWF World Championships came to an end in the men’s singles Round of 16 on Thursday, with Indonesia’s Alwi Farhan holding his nerve to beat the Indian 21-19, 21-11 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.

The contest was far closer than the final score suggested in the opening game. Neither player was able to build sustained separation in the early exchanges, with Farhan taking a narrow 11-9 advantage into the interval.

The Indonesian gradually began to create breathing room after the restart, moving four points clear at 18-14. Just when Farhan appeared to be closing in on the game, Ayush produced his best spell of the contest.

The Indian strung together five consecutive points to turn the game around and move ahead 19-18. Farhan had appeals turned down during that phase, but the interruptions did not derail his composure. The Indonesian recovered the lead and secured the opening game 21-19 after a tense finish.

For Ayush, the second game offered little respite. Farhan immediately put pressure on the Indian, establishing a 3-1 lead and keeping the rallies at a pace that made it difficult for Ayush to regain control.

The net exchanges became a particular source of trouble for the Indian, with Farhan repeatedly targeting that area of the court. The Indonesian’s ability to win those shorter exchanges helped him maintain the initiative as the game progressed.

Farhan reached the interval with a commanding 11-6 advantage and continued to widen the gap afterwards. Ayush was unable to reproduce the comeback that had briefly put him in front in the first game, as Farhan dominated the latter stages to complete a 21-11 second-game win.

The defeat brings an end to a breakthrough World Championships campaign for Ayush, who had already announced himself on the biggest stage with a stunning opening-round victory over world No. 1 and defending champion Shi Yu Qi.

He followed that up by dispatching Sri Lanka’s Dumindu Abeywickrama 21-8, 21-10 to reach the Round of 16.

The loss to Farhan means Ayush’s impressive New Delhi campaign stops one round short of the quarter-finals, but his victory over the reigning champion remains one of the standout results of India’s tournament so far.

--IANS

vi/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Sam Smith: Madonna is my mother, lauds her support for queer people

Sam Smith: Madonna is my mother, lauds her support for queer people

Sahith Theegala faces big task for Tour Championship spot as Bhatia holds comfortable position

Golf: Theegala faces big task for Tour Championship spot as Bhatia holds comfortable position

Harman Singha: Reality shows have never gone out of fashion

Harman Singha: Reality shows have never gone out of fashion

Russel Arnold praises 'class' Padikkal and 'patient' Suthar for being architects of India's win in the first Test at Galle. Photo credit: IANS

Arnold praises 'class' Padikkal and 'patient' Suthar for being architects of India's win in Galle

India assures help after deaths of Bangladeshi nationals in Kolkata hotel fire

India assures help after deaths of Bangladeshi nationals in Kolkata hotel fire

UPT20 League will be No.1 in India after IP, says Governing Council Chairman Sanjay Kapoor on the league's future. Photo credit: UPT20 League

'UPT20 League will be No.1 in India after IPL': Governing Council Chairman Sanjay Kapoor

Sharmila Tagore: ‘Vande Mataram’ is difficult to recite for those who believe in one God

Sharmila Tagore: ‘Vande Mataram’ is difficult to recite for those who believe in one God

Ayush Shetty bows out after Alwi Farhan withstands late fightback in Round of 16 of the BWF World Championship 2026 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi. Photo credit: IANS

Badminton WC: Ayush Shetty bows out after Farhan withstands late fightback in Round of 16

Vidhatri Bandi recalls performing for FRIENDS Star Jennifer Aniston & how it impacted her

Vidhatri Bandi recalls performing for FRIENDS Star Jennifer Aniston & how it impacted her

Nature of pitch will dictate if Saransh Jain replaces Kuldeep Yadav in Colombo, says Russel Arnold ahead of the second Test at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

Nature of pitch will dictate if Saransh Jain replaces Kuldeep Yadav in Colombo, says Arnold