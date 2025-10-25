Badminton Asia U15, U17: India in line for two gold as Diksha Sudhakar, Lakshya Rajesh set up all-Indian summit clash

Chengdu (China), Oct 25 (IANS) India were assured of a gold medal in the girls U17 category of the Badminton Asia U17 & U15 Championships after sixth seed Diksha Sudhakar and eighth-ranked Lakshya Rajesh registered straight games victories in their respective semifinals here on Saturday.

With top seed Shaina Manimuthu also reaching the girls U15 final, India will have a chance to bring home two gold medals. The Indian contingent was already assured of five medals ahead of Saturday’s semifinal matches.

In the last-four round in the girls' U17 section, Diksha defeated Chinese Taipei’s Yun Chiao Su 21-8, 21-17 in 27 minutes before Lakshya joined her in the final with a 21-15, 21-19 win over Japan’s Ria Haga.

While the two girls eased through their semifinals, Shaina was made to work hard for almost an hour by China’s Yun Jie Yi before prevailing 21-12, 16-21, 21-16. She will now face Japan’s Chiharu Tomita in the girls' U15 final.

However, India’s hopes of a final spot in the U17 mixed doubles and U17 boys doubles categories were dashed.

In the mixed doubles semifinals, Jangjeet Singh Kajla and Jananika Ramesh went down 17-21, 21-18, 21-16 against I. An Chang and Yo Han Wang of Chinese Taipei.

Meanwhile, Jagsher Singh Khangurra lost his boys' singles semifinal against China’s Hong Tian Yue 21-11, 21-16.

Earlier on Friday, Lakshya Rajesh, who produced a spirited fightback to upset top seed Lalita Sattayathadakoon of Thailand 11-21, 21-16, 21-19 in the U-17 girls’ singles quarterfinals. Her win capped off a superb all-round day for the Indian contingent.

Sixth seed Diksha Sudhakar powered past Indonesia’s Raisya Affatunisa 21-17, 21-8 in another commanding display. In the boys’ singles, Jagsher Singh Khangurra continued his fine form with a straight-games victory over Zhan Shing Yui of Hong Kong China, winning 21-13, 21-14.

Jangjeet Singh Kajla and Jananika Ramesh advanced to the U17 mixed doubles semifinals following the retirement of their Chinese opponents, while top-seeded Shaina Manimuthu eased into the U15 girls’ singles semifinals with a 21-14, 21-16 win over Japan’s Yubuki Azumaya.

--IANS

bsk/