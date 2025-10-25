October 25, 2025 9:12 PM हिंदी

Badminton Asia U15, U17: India in line for two gold as Diksha Sudhakar, Lakshya Rajesh set up all-Indian summit clash

India in line for two gold medals with Diksha Sudhakar and Lakshya Rajesh set up all-Indian summit clash, and Shaina Manimuthu reaching the U15 girls' singles final. Mandatory Photo Credit: Local Organising Committee (LOC) of C'ESTBON

Chengdu (China), Oct 25 (IANS) India were assured of a gold medal in the girls U17 category of the Badminton Asia U17 & U15 Championships after sixth seed Diksha Sudhakar and eighth-ranked Lakshya Rajesh registered straight games victories in their respective semifinals here on Saturday.

With top seed Shaina Manimuthu also reaching the girls U15 final, India will have a chance to bring home two gold medals. The Indian contingent was already assured of five medals ahead of Saturday’s semifinal matches.

In the last-four round in the girls' U17 section, Diksha defeated Chinese Taipei’s Yun Chiao Su 21-8, 21-17 in 27 minutes before Lakshya joined her in the final with a 21-15, 21-19 win over Japan’s Ria Haga.

While the two girls eased through their semifinals, Shaina was made to work hard for almost an hour by China’s Yun Jie Yi before prevailing 21-12, 16-21, 21-16. She will now face Japan’s Chiharu Tomita in the girls' U15 final.

However, India’s hopes of a final spot in the U17 mixed doubles and U17 boys doubles categories were dashed.

In the mixed doubles semifinals, Jangjeet Singh Kajla and Jananika Ramesh went down 17-21, 21-18, 21-16 against I. An Chang and Yo Han Wang of Chinese Taipei.

Meanwhile, Jagsher Singh Khangurra lost his boys' singles semifinal against China’s Hong Tian Yue 21-11, 21-16.

Earlier on Friday, Lakshya Rajesh, who produced a spirited fightback to upset top seed Lalita Sattayathadakoon of Thailand 11-21, 21-16, 21-19 in the U-17 girls’ singles quarterfinals. Her win capped off a superb all-round day for the Indian contingent.

Sixth seed Diksha Sudhakar powered past Indonesia’s Raisya Affatunisa 21-17, 21-8 in another commanding display. In the boys’ singles, Jagsher Singh Khangurra continued his fine form with a straight-games victory over Zhan Shing Yui of Hong Kong China, winning 21-13, 21-14.

Jangjeet Singh Kajla and Jananika Ramesh advanced to the U17 mixed doubles semifinals following the retirement of their Chinese opponents, while top-seeded Shaina Manimuthu eased into the U15 girls’ singles semifinals with a 21-14, 21-16 win over Japan’s Yubuki Azumaya.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

FC Goa begin title defence at home against Jamshedpur FC in the Super Cup 2025 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa, on Sunday. Photo credit: FC Goa

Super Cup 2025: FC Goa begin title defence at home against Jamshedpur FC

I went and received the National Award from the President with cow dung in my fingernails, says Nithya Menen (Photo Credit: Nithya Menen/Instagram)

I went and received the National Award from the President with cow dung in my fingernails, says Nithya Menen

Govt plans reforms to support traditional media amid digital shift: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Govt plans reforms to support traditional media amid digital shift: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Will forget about today and focus on all the good we’ve been doing, says South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt on seven-wicket defeat to Australia in Women's ODI World Cup match in Indore on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

Women's World Cup: Will forget about today and focus on all the good we’ve been doing, says SA captain Wolvaardt on defeat to Australia

Pakistan has turned Kashmir into world's longest-running terror-export project: Report

Pakistan has turned Kashmir into world's longest-running terror-export project: Report

Kriti Sanon says 'I’ll always be proud of' Do Patti as the film turns 1

Kriti Sanon says 'I’ll always be proud of' Do Patti as the film turns 1

Pakistani military's obsession with grandeur poses danger to country: Report (File image)

Pakistani military's obsession with grandeur poses danger to country: Report

Bangladesh: NCP refuses to sign July Charter until draft implementation order is reviewed

Bangladesh: NCP refuses to sign July Charter until draft implementation order is reviewed

Masquerading as community groups, Khalistani extremist networks continue to target disillusioned youth

Masquerading as community groups, Khalistani extremist networks continue to target disillusioned youth

Pak national sentenced to 40 years in US prison for transporting weapons (File image)

Pak national sentenced to 40 years in US prison for transporting weapons