July 26, 2025 4:18 PM हिंदी

Badminton Asia Juniors Individual C'ships: Tanvi Sharma and Vennala Kalagotla win bronze medals

Badminton Asia Juniors Individual C'ships: Tanvi Sharma and Vennala Kalagotla win bronze medals

Solo (Indonesia), July 26 (IANS) India wrapped up a strong showing at the Badminton Asia Juniors Individual Championships on Saturday, with rising stars Tanvi Sharma and Vennala Kalagotla clinching bronze medals.

The tournament marked a historic milestone for India, as it was the first time two Indian women's singles players stood on the podium in the same edition.

Vennala put up a spirited fight in her semifinal clash against China’s Liu Si Ya, eventually losing 15-21, 18-21 in a 37-minute battle.

Trailing 15-20 in the second game, Vennala saved three match points to ignite hopes of a comeback, but a costly error at a critical moment handed Liu Si Ya a straight-games victory.

In the other women's singles semi-final, second seed Tanvi went down 13-21, 14-21 to China’s eighth seed Yin Yi Qing in a 35-minute contest.

After losing the first game, Tanvi showed resilience in the second, surging to a 6-1 lead. However, Yin steadily closed the gap, drawing level at 8-8 before pulling away to seal the match.

Despite the loss, it was another notable showing from Tanvi, who had finished runner-up at the US Open Super 300 just last month.

Earlier, Tanvi maintained her dominant form to progress to the last four after defeating fifth seed Thalita Ramadhani Wiryawan of Indonesia 21-19, 21-14 in a swift 35-minute encounter.

Joining her in the semis was Vennala, who braved a strong challenge from Thailand’s Janyaporn Meepanthong in a gripping 58-minute contest. Vennala took the opening game 21-18 with some sharp rallies, but Janyaporn fought back to edge the second 21-17, forcing the match into a decider.

In the final game, Vennala pulled ahead in the closing stages, eventually sealing a 21-18, 17-21, 21-17 victory to earn her semifinal berth.

--IANS

ab/

LATEST NEWS

NSDL IPO: SBI, NSE and others to receive whopping returns

NSDL IPO: SBI, NSE and others to receive whopping returns

No good governance or control in B'desh: BNP on Yunus administration

No good governance or control in B'desh: BNP on Yunus administration

150 students graduate from India-supported IT centre at Cambodia's Buddhist University

150 students graduate from India-supported IT centre at Cambodia's Buddhist University

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Uttarakhand CM Dhami raises ex-gratia for 'Param Vir Chakra' awardees to Rs 1.5 Crore

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Uttarakhand CM raises ex-gratia for 'Param Vir Chakra' awardees to Rs 1.5 crore

Prithviraj Sukumaran says he lives his dream of being an army officer every time he dons uniform

Prithviraj Sukumaran says he lives his dream of being an army officer every time he dons uniform

‘Not Indira is India era’: Udit Raj’s ‘Rahul Gandhi as second Ambedkar’ remark sparks row

‘Not Indira is India era’: Udit Raj’s ‘Rahul Gandhi as second Ambedkar’ remark sparks row

Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain on the 'Namak in their relationship during Laughter Chef 2

Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain on the 'Namak in their relationship during Laughter Chef 2

Indian Army commemorates 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas with pride and gratitude (Photo Source-Indian Army)

Indian Army commemorates 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas with pride and gratitude

India-UK FTA most important one signed so far, others progressing well: Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal lauds India-UK deal as most 'important' one, slams UPA-era pacts

Jackie Shroff reiterates the need to insure stuntmen: 'it is an absolute necessity'

Jackie Shroff reiterates the need to insure stuntmen: 'it is an absolute necessity'