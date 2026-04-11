April 11, 2026 12:18 PM हिंदी

Babul Supriyo on remixes & singing in the age of AI

Babul Supriyo on remixes & singing in the age of AI

Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) Singer, actor, and politician Babul Supriyo opened up about the real singing in the age of AI during an exclusive conversation with IANS.

Revealing how they came about his latest track "Intaha Ho Gai Intezar Ki", which is a remix, he shared that he and Vikram Mehra, the Managing Director of Saregama India Ltd, were simply discussing how the scene of music is undergoing a massive change and how so many good things are happening because of AI, along with a number of bad things.

Giving an example of the recent blockbuster "Dhurandhar", Babul Supriyo stated how the voices of many original singers have been used differently using AI in the franchise.

He said that remaking a song is a way of paying tribute to it.

The singer shared, "I think that when you use AI in the music or remake or remix a song, in a way you are giving respect to the old song and honoring it. It's a tribute to that particular song. There are millions and millions of songs. Why do you have remakes of only a few of them? Because they stand out. They stand out. They are special songs."

Previously, Babul Supriyo shared his views on the changing role of female singers in the music industry. He pointed out that the male singers these days sing in such a high octave that the female singers are forced to lower their voices.

Shedding light on the changing dynamics in the music industry, Babul Supriyo shared, "The male singers are singing in such a high octave that sometimes the female singers, who are extremely talented, are left with no choice but to sing in a low octave. In this, sometimes the actual voice quality ends up suffering. Today, there has come a major change in playback singing. For a lot of songs, there is no lip-syncing; it is all playing in the background."

--IANS

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