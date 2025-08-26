Babul Supriyo mulls over the role of destiny in cinema and art

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) Actor, singer and politician Babul Supriyo is contemplating how destiny plays a huge part in showbiz.

On Tuesday, he took to his Instagram, and shared an old interview of the Dadasaheb Phalke awardee, Mithun Chakraborty. In the video, Mithun, who was having a dream run in the movie at the time, attributed his success to destiny. He said in the video how an artiste can be extremely talented but, until destiny doesn’t help an artiste, their talent won’t reach anywhere.

He said in the video, “Destiny is there. Everything comes with destiny. If the actor is good, then he performs well. But destiny brings all this. Then you have to promote your talent”.

When asked for how many years can you keep going with this destiny, the veteran actor replied, “As long as destiny supports me”.

Babul Supriyo penned a long note in the caption, saying how ‘scary’ it is to see the top guns of the industry rely heavily on destiny.

He wrote, “It's pretty scary to hear that 'everything is Naseeb/Kismat/Luck' but it's not just MithunDa alone, I have heard even Big B say 'Bhaggya' when asked what is that one thing that he attributes his success to (I searched but couldn't find that video) And these are super successful men, But then Mumbai is such a place that when you meet both success & failure, an inevitability for everyone, many failures & success defies artistic or creative logic hence ... #Success #luck #lifelessons”.

It becomes all the more relevant when seen in the context of Mithun Chakraborty and his journey in cinema. The veteran actor was once involved in the Naxalbari movement inspired by Maoism. However, he left the movement, and went on to graduate from the FTII.

He is one of the rare actors across the cinema industries of India to bag the National Award in his debut film ‘Mrigayaa’. The actor boasts of 3 National Awards so far, and was recently feted with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India’s highest award in the field of cinema.

