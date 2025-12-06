December 06, 2025 8:10 PM हिंदी

Babri Masjid issue being stirred only to create unrest: Shia cleric slams Humayun Kabir

Lucknow, Dec 6 (IANS) All India Shia Personal Law Board General Secretary Maulana Yasoob Abbas on Saturday strongly criticised the foundation-laying ceremony for a Babri Masjid-like structure, asserting that the matter is being revived only to provoke unrest in the country.

His remarks come amid the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition and follow suspended Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir's announcement that he would lay the foundation stone for a Babri Masjid in West Bengal's Murshidabad on Saturday -- the 33rd anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition.

Kabir recently announced that he would lay the foundation stone for the Babri Masjid in Murshidabad on December 6, a declaration that immediately drew criticism and was followed by concerns flagged by Raj Bhawan over law and order.

His move ultimately led to his suspension from the Trinamool Congress.

Reacting to the controversy, Maulana Yasoob Abbas told IANS, "It is unfortunate that a new fuss is being created in the country in the name of Babri Masjid. Whether it is Bengal, UP, Bihar, Punjab, or Kashmir, a mosque should not be named after Babar. Mosques should be named in the name of Allah, the Prophet, or the Imams. Naming a mosque after Babar, Akbar, or Aurangzeb is inappropriate."

He also recalled the anguish caused during the period leading up to the Babri Masjid demolition, stating, "When the Babri Masjid existed, countless were devastated to lose their family members. Pushing the country into unrest is not at all appropriate."

Maulana Yasoob Abbas also commented on Prime Minister Narendra Modi presenting a Russian language Bhagavad Gita to President Vladimir Putin during his two-day visit to India.

The gesture had attracted criticism from Congress leader Hussain Dalwai, who argued that a religious text should not have been gifted to the visiting Russian President.

Responding to this, Maulana Yasoob Abbas said, "The Prime Minister gifted Bhagavad Gita to President Putin as he visited a Hindu country -- India, where Hindus are in the majority. When Putin goes to any Islamic nation, he might be gifted a Quran. In my view, this should not be politicised. This is not a matter of Hindu-Muslim. Responsible authorities need to look into this, and the parties in charge should ensure that religion is not misused or humanity misled."

--IANS

sd/rad

