Babil Khan opts out of Sai Rajesh's Hindi remake of Baby: 'I will be taking some time off'

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Actor Babil Khan, who was going to be a part of Sai Rajesh's Hindi remake of his 2023 Telugu film "Baby" has now decided to back out of the project.

Sharing his decision on social media, Babil wrote, "With a lot of grit, passion and mutual respect, Sai Rajesh Sir and I both got along on this journey of creating magic together. Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, things didn't go ahead as everyone had planned."

He further shared that he will be taking some time off for himself.

"Since I will be taking some time off currently, I wish the best to Sai Rajesh Sir and the film team on their future journey. I know there is immense love between us, and we will meet soon in the future and create magic together," the 'Qala' actor concluded.

Showing his support for Babil's decision to focus on himself, director Sai Rajesh wrote on social media, "Babil is one of the most talented and hardworking actors I have met in my life. However, I have to accept this unfortunate reality of the situation. After spending time with Babil while prepping, I was very happy to be working with such a talented actor... I will still always cherish the experience of seeing him perform in front of me... I will miss my Hero!"

"I respect his decision of self care first, and wish him all the best and send him all the love in the future! I know we both will create that magic together for sure," the filmmaker added.

Previously, reacting to Babil's breakdown video, Sai Rajesh bashed the actor's team for their clarification.

He said, "To Babil Khan's team. Do you really think we’re that naive to just walk away silently? What kind of attitude are we being subjected to? It feels like only those whose names were mentioned in his video deserve respect — and the rest of us are just fools for standing by him all this while."

In response to this, Babil dropped a post revealing that he underwent personal suffering for his role in Sai Rajesh's next.

--IANS

pm/