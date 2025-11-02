November 02, 2025 7:21 PM हिंदी

Babar Azam's form is good sign for Pakistan, says captain Salman Agha

Babar Azam's form is good sign for Pakistan, says captain Salman Agha

Lahore, Nov 2 (IANS) After sealing the T20I series 2-1 against South Africa, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha credited senior batter Babar Azam's fluent half-century for a four-wicket win in the series decider on Saturday.

Chasing 140, Pakistan reached the target with six balls to spare, anchored by Babar’s composed 68 off 47 balls – his first T20I half-century in 13 innings since May 2024. The right-handed batter’s return to form came at a crucial time for Pakistan, who recovered strongly after losing the opening match in Rawalpindi by 55 runs.

Babar stabilised the innings after an early setback that saw opener Saim Ayub fall for a score of zero, with the team at 8-1. He added 76 runs for the third wicket with captain Salman Ali Agha (33, 26 balls, 2x4s), guiding Pakistan past the halfway point in control. Despite a few late wickets, Usman Khan (six not out) and Faheem Ashraf (four not out) saw the hosts home comfortably.

"Singles and doubles would have been enough to win the game. That's what we were doing, and we knew we'd get an over like the one against Baartman (where we hit four boundaries), and that almost finished the game," Agha said.

Babar's adaptability and determination impressed Agha, who praised his unmatched work ethic and meticulous preparation, noting that regardless of form, his commitment to improvement and readiness remain exemplary in international cricket.

"We're all delighted for Babar. The whole country is. In big games, big players step up. He did that today, and I really hope he continues along this vein and we see this Babar perform in the next four or five years," the Pakistan captain said.

"We've won both matches comprehensively. The bowlers kept them under par, and that's what we discuss in team meetings. Score above par and keep other teams below par. The bowling did their job and it was an easy chase in both games."

--IANS

ab/vi

LATEST NEWS

China-linked hackers target European diplomatic missions using new Windows flaw

China-linked hackers target European diplomatic missions using new Windows flaw

Women's World Cup: Jampacked DY Patil Stadium 'sold out' as India battle South Africa in final

Women's World Cup: Jampacked DY Patil Stadium 'sold out' as India battle South Africa in final

T.J. Srinivasaraj elected unopposed as new Tamil Nadu Cricket Association president (Credit: TNCA)

T.J. Srinivasaraj elected unopposed as new Tamil Nadu Cricket Association president

Four years on, father in PoJK accuses police of shielding son’s killers

Four years on, father in PoJK accuses police of shielding son’s killers

India’s electronics output jumps 6x in a decade, driven by mobile revolution

India’s electronics output jumps 6x in a decade, driven by mobile revolution

Ahead of G20 Summit, PM Modi's call for ‘development without dependency’ in Africa takes centre stage: Report

Ahead of G20 Summit, PM Modi's call for 'development without dependency' in Africa takes centre-stage

Batters target me when Bumrah bowls from other end, says Arshdeep

Batters target me when Bumrah bowls from other end, says Arshdeep

NDA will form next govt with two-thirds majority in Bihar: BJP

NDA will form next govt with two-thirds majority in Bihar: BJP

Monumental achievement for India: Experts hail ISRO’s successful launch of LVM3-M5/CMS-03

ISRO’s ‘Bahubali’ rocket launch a monumental achievement for India: Experts

IPL 2026 auction likely to be moved overseas again: Report

IPL 2026 auction likely to be moved overseas again: Report