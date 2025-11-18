November 18, 2025 3:59 PM हिंदी

Babar Azam fined for ICC Code of Conduct breach in 3rd ODI against Sri Lanka

Dubai, Nov 18 (IANS) Pakistan star batter Babar Azam has been fined 10 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the third ODI against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

The former captain was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match”.

"In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Babar’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period," the ICC said in a release on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the 21st over of Pakistan’s innings when, after being dismissed, Babar hit the stumps with his bat before leaving the crease.

Babar admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Ali Naqvi of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Alex Wharf and Rashid Riaz, third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and fourth umpire Faisal Afridi levelled the charge.

Pakistan completed a 3-0 ODI series sweep over Sri Lanka with a six-wicket win in the third match, comfortably chasing 212 with 5.2 overs to spare. After Haseebullah Khan fell for a 12-ball duck, Fakhar Zaman steadied the chase with a fluent 55 off 45, striking eight fours and adding an 80-run stand with Babar Azam (34).

Sri Lanka fought back through Jeffrey Vandersay, who removed Fakhar, Babar and Salman Agha to leave Pakistan at 115/4. However, Mohammad Rizwan (61 not out) and Hussain Talat (42 not out) guided the hosts home with an unbeaten partnership.

Earlier, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 211 in 45.2 overs despite all top-order batters getting starts. Pathum Nissanka (24) and Kamil Mishara (29) gave a brisk start before wickets fell regularly. Sadeera Samarawickrama made 48, while Mohammad Wasim Jr led Pakistan’s attack with three wickets, supported by Faisal Akram and Haris Rauf with two each.

