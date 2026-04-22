April 22, 2026 7:06 PM हिंदी

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals what drives his knack for re-invention as artiste

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals what drives his knack for re-invention as artiste

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Pati Patni Aur Wo Do’, has shared what pushes him to reinvent himself.

With three distinctly different films set to release in 2026, ‘Pati Patni Aur Wo Do’, ‘Udta Teer’ and ‘Yeh Prem Mol Liya’, the actor is set to showcase a wide creative range that continues to define his filmography.

Talking about his variety in his choices, the actor said, “I’ve never really approached my career with the intention of ticking boxes or consciously trying to appear diverse. For me, it has always been about instinct and the kind of stories that move me as an audience first. Having three very different films like ‘Pati Patni Aur Wo Do’, ‘Udta Teer’ and ‘Yeh Prem Mol Liya’ coming out in the same year is exciting, but also a huge responsibility”.

He further mentioned, “Each of these films belongs to a completely different space, one is rooted in humour and relationships, one is more quirky and disruptive, and the other is deeply rooted in tradition and family values. As an actor, that shift keeps me on my toes and pushes me to reinvent myself every single time”.

Over the years, Ayushmann has built a reputation for backing content that balances entertainment with originality, and this line-up continues that trajectory. Each film presents a different facet of storytelling and a different Ayushmann. Together, they underline his instinct to avoid repetition and instead lean into variety as a defining strength.

“I’ve always believed that audiences today are extremely intelligent as they don’t want to see you doing the same thing again and again. They want to be surprised, and that is something I constantly strive for. At the same time, I also want to stay true to the kind of cinema I believe in, starting with stories that are entertaining but also have something to say. If this journey is being seen as ‘diverse’, I’m grateful for that, but for me it’s really about staying curious and honest to my choices. That’s what has helped me build a connection with the audience over the years, and I hope to continue doing that with every film I choose”, he added.

--IANS

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