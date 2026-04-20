April 20, 2026 8:43 PM हिंदी

Ayushmann Khurrana on getting family comedy right every time: I like my films to be clean

Ayushmann Khurrana on getting family comedy right every time: I like my films to be clean

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) Over the years, actor Ayushmann Khurrana has managed to create a niche for himself, especially when it comes to family entertainers laced with comedy.

His blockbuster hits such as "Vicky Donor", "Badhaai Ho", "Bala", "Dream Girl", and "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan" have made him one of the most bankable stars in comedy.

Looking back on his journey and the audience’s response to his films, Ayushmann said that he likes his movies to be clean, ensuring that the whole family is able to watch the movie together.

He shared, “I’ve been incredibly fortunate that audiences have embraced my family comedies over the years. I have worked very hard to build this credibility with the content that I have tried to pick to entertainment people. I like my films to be clean, keeping in mind that an entire family, from anywhere in India, can sit down together to watch it in theatres! Maybe that’s why they always show up for my family entertainers. For me, that’s a huge responsibility."

Ayushmann intends to take his legacy forward with his forthcoming release, "Pati Patni Aur Woh Do", co-starring Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi.

Shedding further light on his next, he added, "With Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, we are taking a familiar, loved space and giving it a fresh, contemporary twist - the confusion, the humour and the situation comedy will hopefully make people laugh their hearts out on 15th May when the film releases in theatres.”

"Pati Patni Aur Woh Do" shares the tale of a husband who finds himself entangled between not one or two, but three women, leading to a series of humorous and chaotic situations.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and Krishan Kumar under the banners of T-Series and B R Studios, "Pati Patni Aur Woh Do" will reach the cinema halls on May 15.

--IANS

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