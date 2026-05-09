Ayushman scheme a blessing for the poor, says beneficiary in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

Chamoli, May 9 (IANS) The Narendra Modi-led Union government's ambitious Ayushman Bharat scheme is proving to be a major relief for poor and needy people in the border district of Uttarakhand's Chamoli. A scheme beneficiary, Digpal Singh, termed the scheme as a "blessing for the poor".

Thousands of people in the district have been availing the benefits of the scheme and are receiving free treatment worth up to Rs 5 lakh every year.

The most significant aspect is that the people living in remote and hilly areas are now able to receive access to better healthcare facilities.

Singh, who is admitted at the district hospital in Gopeshwar, said that he was hospitalised after suddenly falling ill. Since he had an Ayushman card, his entire treatment was provided free of cost.

He added that all the necessary medical tests were conducted free of charge and the doctors at the hospital also provided good facilities.

Digpal Singh said that earlier poor families had to face many hardships for medical treatment, but now the Ayushman scheme has proved to be a major support for people.

"The scheme is nothing less than a blessing for the poor," he added.

Similarly, scheme beneficiary Bharat Ram also appeared highly satisfied with the scheme, adding that he has been admitted to the hospital since April 11 and, because of the Ayushman card, his treatment is continuing without any expense.

Ram asserted that this is a very good government scheme that is providing great relief to poor families.

He also expressed gratitude to Union government for the initiative.

According to the official figures, a total of 2,36,108 Ayushman cards have been made in Chamoli district so far. Of these, 63,978 beneficiaries have received treatment under the scheme.

Till now, a total amount of Rs 1.01 lakh crore has been spent on treatment of beneficiaries. This clearly reflects that the benefits of the scheme are reaching a large number of people.

--IANS

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