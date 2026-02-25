Ayush offers comprehensive lifestyle framework for holistic wellbeing: President Murmu

New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) Ayush systems offer not merely treatment but a comprehensive lifestyle framework based on balanced diet, daily and seasonal regimens, yoga, meditation and natural therapies, President Droupadi Murmu said on Wednesday.

She noted that the world increasingly recognises that true wellness requires harmony between body and mind.

“Preventive and holistic healthcare is essential for reducing disease burden and promoting long-term wellbeing,” President Murmu while inaugurating the ‘National Arogya Fair 2026’ at Shegaon in Buldhana district, Maharashtra, organised by the Ministry of Ayush in collaboration with the All India Ayurvedic Congress.

She emphasised that Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa and Homoeopathy have made invaluable contributions in preventive, promotive and curative healthcare and continue to guide society towards balanced living.

President Murmu further highlighted that India possesses a rich heritage of medicinal plants and traditional knowledge.

Stressing the importance of conservation and scientific cultivation of medicinal plants, she said that strengthening the raw material base would support sustainable healthcare, enhance farmers’ incomes and protect the environment.

She called for collective efforts to advance Ayush systems and build a 'Healthy and Empowered India'.

Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat described Ayurveda as a timeless scientific tradition established by India’s ancient Rishis, whom he referred to as the earliest research scholars.

He emphasised that the human body, composed of the five elements, can be healed best through alignment with nature and that preventive healthcare is superior to curative approaches.

India’s traditional systems are deeply scientific and rooted in centuries of experiential knowledge.

Devvrat urged practitioners to uphold authenticity, ensure quality in medicines and maintain unwavering faith in their own disciplines. He congratulated the Ministry of Ayush for strengthening India’s traditional knowledge systems at national and global levels.

According to Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav, this grand congregation brings together policymakers, researchers, academicians, industry representatives, farmers and practitioners on one common platform.

He emphasised that the Fair is not merely a health camp, but a powerful national initiative to strengthen India’s holistic healthcare traditions and connect them directly with the people.

