November 16, 2025 1:17 PM हिंदी

Ayurveda’s global relevance reinforced via advancing scientific research: Dinesh Bhatia

Ayurveda’s global relevance reinforced via advancing scientific research: Dinesh Bhatia

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) Ayurveda’s global relevance is being reinforced through advancing scientific research and international collaboration, according to Ambassador of India to Brazil, Dinesh Bhatia.

Speaking at the third International Ayurveda Conference, jointly organised by the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre (SVCC) and Conayur Sao Paulo, Bhatia highlighted the growing collaboration between India and Brazil in traditional systems of healthcare.

The two-day event, held under the aegis of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), commemorated 40 years of Ayurveda in Brazil and brought together experts, practitioners, scholars, and students from across Latin America and India.

Ayurveda’s global relevance will further find expression at the forthcoming WHO-Ministry of Ayush Global Summit on Traditional Medicine, to be held in New Delhi from December 17-19.

The envoy acknowledged Brazil’s pioneering contribution as the first South American country to officially recognise Ayurveda and referred to the recent visit of Brazil’s Vice President, Geraldo Alckmin, to the All India Institute of Ayurveda, New Delhi, as a landmark in strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Commending SVCC for its continued dedication to promoting Ayurveda and Indian culture, the Ambassador conveyed appreciation to the Ministry of Ayush for supporting such initiatives.

Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, Dr. (Vaidya) Rajesh Kotecha, emphasised that Ayurveda embodies inclusivity, compassion, and the holistic equilibrium of body, mind, and environment.

He highlighted the strong India–Brazil partnership in traditional medicine, reinforced through a Memorandum of Understanding between the respective Ministries of Health and through institutional collaborations involving the National Institute of Ayurveda, Jaipur, and Brazilian universities.

Dr Kotecha lauded the teachers, researchers, and practitioners who have advanced Ayurveda in Brazil over the past four decades.

On behalf of Union Minister of Ayush, Prataprao Jadhav, he reiterated India’s commitment, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to deepen cooperation between the two nations in advancing evidence-based traditional medicine.

Dr. Jyoti Kiran Shukla, Director of SVCC, emphasised the shared heritage of wellness traditions between India and Brazil and the role of SVCC and ICCR in promoting cultural and academic collaboration in Ayurveda.

The Consul General of India in Sao Paulo, Hansraj Singh Verma underscored the importance of India–Brazil cooperation in advancing natural and preventive healthcare solutions.

—IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

Commerce Secretary holds talks on India–Eurasian FTA in Moscow

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal holds talks on India–Eurasian FTA in Moscow

'It’s not the size of man in the fight...' Jaffer hails Bavuma's fighting fifty in Kolkata Test

'It’s not the size of man in the fight...' Jaffer hails Bavuma's fighting fifty in Kolkata Test

Big B is unable to contain his excitement as he shares billboards with Abhishek, Akshay & SRK

Big B is unable to contain his excitement as he shares billboards with Abhishek, Akshay & SRK

'You lived it, we loved it, thank you for everything': RCB pen farewell note for Livingstone

'You lived it, we loved it, thank you for everything': RCB pen farewell note for Livingstone

India’s youthful energy and Korea’s technology a win-win combination: Hardeep Puri

India’s youthful energy and Korea’s technology a win-win combination: Hardeep Puri

8 of India’s top 10 firms add over Rs 2 lakh crore in value as markets snap weak streak

Eight of India’s top 10 firms add over Rs 2 lakh crore in value last week

Manoj Bajpayee translates iconic ‘Deewaar’ dialogue into Bhojpuri on KBC, Big B brings his own twist

Manoj Bajpayee translates iconic ‘Deewaar’ dialogue into Bhojpuri on KBC, Big B brings his own twist

1st Test: India reach 10/2 at lunch in pursuit of 124 against South Africa

1st Test: India reach 10/2 at lunch in pursuit of 124 against South Africa

U.S downed World Cup-bound Paraguay 2-1 in friendly

U.S downed World Cup-bound Paraguay 2-1 in friendly

Services PMI, foreign reserve, infrastructure output data to drive market sentiment next week

Services PMI, foreign reserve, infra output data to drive market sentiment next week