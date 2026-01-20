January 20, 2026 7:39 PM हिंदी

Ayodhya saints support Dhirendra Shastri on ‘No Sharma, no Verma’ remark

Ayodhya, Jan 20 (IANS) The saints and seers of Ayodhya on Tuesday rallied behind Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, also known by the name of Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, over his recent statement that ignited a major controversy and also an intense debate in the social circles.

“The day the moon makes its way on the national flag, Hindus will cease to exist,” Dhirendra Shastri said at a recent event, stirring up the discourse, particularly on social media.

A couple of Hindu saints, speaking to IANS, threw their weight behind him, stating that the Sanatan Dharma followers must stick to their roots, else this may result in their uprooting and also threaten the nation’s sovereignty.

Mahamandaleshwar Vishnu Das Ji Maharaj said, “Peethadhishwar of Bageshwar Dham said this to the Hindu community. Today, they are becoming divided, brother is turning against brother, and there is a lack of unity. If Hindus do not awaken, they will scatter. They will be destroyed.”

He said that the Ayodhya saints support his view and also make a fervent appeal to all ‘sanatanis’ to stay united and vigilant against imminent dangers. He warned that old traditions and religious titles would risk extinction if not protected from threats.

Arya Sant Varun Das Vedanti Ji Maharaj said, “A moon will never appear on the tricolour. However, the community must remain vigilant about factors threatening India’s sovereignty.”

Mahant Sitaram Das of Saket Bhavan Temple said, “Look, what Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri has said is correct. Saints possess vision and foresight. In the way extremist jihadists are spreading terror in our country and attempting to erase Sanatan culture, it is certain that the day a moon symbol appears on the tricolour, neither Verma, Sharma, Pandit, Thakur, Dalit, nor OBC will survive.”

He further said that it is no secret that in the neighbouring country, people are being attacked, killed, and beaten. The dignity of minority Hindu women is being violated, and warned that such incidents could also take place in India.

Swami Jitendranand Saraswati, National General Secretary of the All India Saints’ Committee, said, “The basis of the country’s Partition was religion, and at that time only 23 per cent of the population in undivided India were Muslims. They demanded a separate country, which became Pakistan and later Bangladesh. Even today, similar forces continue their activities.”

“In these circumstances, I believe Dhirendra Shastri is not wrong in saying that those who question or challenge the tricolour may not allow India to remain united. No Islamic country in the world is fully democratic, and the rights of minorities are often not protected there. Therefore, his statement is not incorrect," he added.

Sant Deveshacharya Maharaj of Siddhpeeth Hanumangarhi said, "Forget the moon. If their numbers rise by another 10 per cent, Hindus won’t be safe. You must have seen in the recent Maharashtra elections how Owaisi attempted to provoke the minorities against the majority community by suggesting that the Chief Minister and the Prime Minister should be from their community. Today, they make demands at 20-25 per cent. Tomorrow, at 30–40 per cent, they will take it by force. Hindus are not alert to their interests. In such a backdrop, Bageshwar Dham’s comments are correct. The majority community must unite.”

--IANS

mr/uk

