Ayodhya seers extend support to Pasi community amid Kasmandi Mosque dispute in Malihabad

Ayodhya, May 25 (IANS) Ayodhya seers have extended support to members of the Pasi community amid the ongoing dispute over the Kasmandi site in Malihabad, in Lucknow district, where the community has claimed that the area, at present identified as a mosque and graveyard, was once part of an ancient fort linked to Raja Kans and also contained a Shiva temple.

The spiritual leaders supported calls for a detailed enquiry into the historical status of the site, saying communities are becoming increasingly aware of their heritage and cultural identity.

The controversy erupted after sections of the Pasi community claimed that the site, currently identified as a mosque and graveyard, was historically part of an old fort linked to Raja Kans, and that a Shiva temple once existed within the complex.

The community has cited references from English gazetteers and local oral histories to support its claim and has reportedly urged the Uttar Pradesh government to order a detailed enquiry into the site's historical status.

In response to the developments, several sadhus and religious figures from Ayodhya voiced support for the community's demand for what they described as protection of heritage and cultural identity.

Sitaram Das, associated with Saket Bhavan Temple in Ayodhya, said, "This incident in Lucknow and Malihabad reflects the awareness of the Pasi community. One should always remain alert to protect their heritage, culture, and national heritage. Due to certain issues in previous governments, people were not as aware as they are today. Now they have become more conscious and alert, and I express my gratitude for that."

Another prominent voice, Paramhans Acharya, Peethadheeshwar of Tapasvi Chhawani, stated that, "The Pasi community has demanded its rights. They have raised their voice for their rights because India's culture is rooted in Vedic traditions of the Vedas and Puranas, which existed long before the emergence of Islam. The Pasi community's demands have support from the sant community. We are fully committed—physically, mentally, and financially—to supporting the Pasi community. Their demands are being seen as important for the entire country."

Meanwhile, Jyotishacharya Rakesh Tripathi of Jyotish Bhawan, Ayodhya, said, "Lucknow is associated with the Pasi community, as there were several Pasi kings in history. This is also believed to be a Pasi fort, and many remains of the fort still exist. Therefore, no religious activity such as namaz, puja, or any other ritual should be held on someone’s private property without permission."

The statements from Ayodhya's seers have added a new dimension to the ongoing debate, which has already drawn attention from local community groups and political observers in the region.

Authorities in Lucknow have not yet issued a detailed statement on the claims, while community leaders continue to seek an official enquiry into the historical and legal status of the site.

--IANS

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