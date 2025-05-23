Ayan Mukerji on ‘War 2’: Core of this movie is very powerful and dramatic story

Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji has talked about what inspires him the most about his upcoming film “War 2” and said that the movie is driven by a powerful story and stellar performances by Hrithik Roshan and NTR.

Ayan took to Instagram, where he shared several pictures from the sets of the upcoming actioner and even a note that began with: “Exciting Times.”

“With the Release of our Movie’s Teaser a few days ago, and 12 weeks to go before our Big Beautiful Movie hits Theatres, feels like the right time for me to share some thoughts…”

He went on to share what inspires him about “War 2”.

“While our movie has so much to offer our audiences with its big-screen spectacle energy, today I want to draw attention to what inspires Me most about War 2…” shared the filmmaker, who also added: “That the Core of this movie is a very powerful and dramatic Story - which really surprised me the first time I heard its script, and has been extremely exciting (and challenging) for me to bring to life.”

“And so, as we receive all this love and conversation for our first look of the film, I am longing for everyone to experience the actual journey of this movie’s story - which I believe to be, a new and deeper dive into the spy universe genre!”

He shared his appreciation for the team, Aditya Chopra, Kiara Advani, and the lead actors, and looks forward to audiences experiencing the movie on August 14.

“But since this is not the time to give it all away and since this is actually the first time I’m saying anything officially about directing War 2, I just want to put out some love for the amazing team I have had the privilege of collaborating with on this movie.”

Calling Kiara a “ray of sunshine,” he wrote: “With a special mention here to my lovely Kiara who is a ray of sunshine in the movie and a dear friend in my life today… But especially - the 3 Key Forces who set the foundation for me to build this ambitious movie on!”

Heaping praise on Aditya Chopra, Ayan added: “The Absolutely Amazing Leadership of Mr Aditya Chopra - from whom I have learnt so much over the last two years.”

“And who gave me this incredible opportunity to collaborate with the once-in-a-lifetime duo of - Mr. Hrithik Roshan and NTR !” he added about the two lead stars.

The director said that he cannot wait for the audiences to experience the magical work that “these two Giants have created in War 2 … not just with their mega movie-star energy but with the drama and depth that they have brought to their characters!”

He added: “So much more to share in the days to come, but for now, just putting out a whole lot of Gratitude for our Teaser Drop… and sharing a whole lot of Excited Energy for our audiences to discover so much War 2 Magic in the days ahead ! 14th August, 2025 (my birthday eve) - Here we Come ! @yrf @hrithikroshan @jrntr @kiaraaliaadvani."

