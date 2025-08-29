August 29, 2025 2:19 PM हिंदी

Avneet Kaur visits Lal Baugcha Raja: Feeling so blessed

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) Avneet Kaur visited Lal Baugcha Raja on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and sought blessings. The actress went on to thank Bappa for “everything.”

Avneet took to Instagram, where she shared a video of her darshan and offering prayers while the aarti took place along with her friend and actress Jacqueline Fernandez.

“Thank you Bappa for everything. Feeling so blessed! #lalbaug #ganeshchaturthi #aarti,” she wrote as the caption.

India marked Ganesh Chaturthi, which is also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chavithi or Vinayagar Chaturthi, on August 26.

The festival is for celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha, revered as the remover of obstacles and the deity of wisdom and prosperity. It is marked with the installation of Ganesha's murtis privately in homes and publicly on elaborate pandals.

The actress is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film “Love In Vietnam” and the trailer of the film was released on August 25.

The trailer gives a glimpse into a love story followed by a heartbreak between Avneet and Shantanu Maheshwari. It is then followed by a series of romantic ups and downs.

Showcasing a love story that rises above culture and distance, “Love in Vietnam” stars actors Shantanu, Avneet and Vietnamese actress Kha Ngan, who is celebrated as one of Asia’s 100 most beautiful women.

Adding depth to the movie are legendary veterans Farida Jalal, Raj Babbar and Gulshan Grover. The film, which is inspired by the global bestseller, Madonna in a Fur Coat, is written by Sabahattin Ali, the film promises a timeless story.

“Love in Vietnam” is a sensitive musical love story directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi Presented by Zee Studios and Produced by Captain Rahul Bali, Blue Lotus Pictures, Innovations India, Rahat Kazmi Film Studios, And Productions, Zebaish Entertainment, Tariq Khan Productions, Mango Tree Entertainment and Samten Hills, Dalat is all set to release theatrically on September 12.

