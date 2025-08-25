August 25, 2025 9:24 PM हिंदी

Avneet Kaur, Shantanu Maheshwari’s starrer 'Love In Vietnam' trailer shows romance & heartbreaks unlimited

Avneet Kaur, Shantanu Maheshwari’s starrer 'Love In Vietnam' trailer shows romance & heartbreaks unlimited . Courtesy - PR

Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) The team of the movie “Love in Vietnam” recently dropped the movie’s first trailer. The movie is all set to take audiences on a journey rekindling the charm of old-school romance with their highly anticipated musical saga.

The trailer gives viewers a glimpse into a love story followed by a heartbreak between Avneet Kaur and Shantanu Maheshwari - the leads. It is then followed by a series of romantic ups and downs that seemingly makes for a Bollywood flick worth watching. The first ever India-Vietnam co-production film unfolds with great visuals, soul-stirring melodies and a chemistry that feels both tender and electric.

The film’s songs have already struck a chord with audiences, capturing the essence of innocent love and heartfelt chemistry. The official trailer that has been unveiled, viewers got a first look at the love story offering a powerful glimpse that transcends borders, speaks in silence and sings through every glance.

Showcasing a love story that rises above culture and distance, “Love in Vietnam” stars actors Shantanu Maheshwari, Avneet Kaur and acclaimed Vietnamese actress Kha Ngan who is celebrated as one of Asia’s 100 most beautiful women. Adding depth to the movie are legendary veterans Farida Jalal, Raj Babbar and Gulshan Grover, who bring their timeless screen presence. Inspired by the global bestseller, Madonna in a Fur Coat, written by Sabahattin Ali, the film promises a timeless story.

The trailer launched today, was launched amidst thunderous dhol beats, vibrant bhangra and a tinge of Bollywood. “Love in Vietnam” is a sensitive musical love story directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi Presented by Zee Studios and Produced by Captain Rahul Bali, Blue Lotus Pictures, Innovations India, Rahat Kazmi Film Studios, And Productions, Zebaish Entertainment, Tariq Khan Productions, Mango Tree Entertainment and Samten Hills, Dalat is all set to release theatrically on the 12th of September, 2025.

--IANS

rd/

