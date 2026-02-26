PM Modi's Israel visit short but extraordinarily productive, moving: Netanyahu

Jerusalem, Feb 26 (IANS) Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the country as short but "extraordinarily productive and moving." Addressing a joint press meet along with PM Modi following their talks in Jerusalem, Netanyahu also praised PM Modi for his speech in Israel's Parliament, Knesset.

"This is an amazing visit. An amazing conclusion to an amazing visit. It was short but extraordinarily productive and also extraordinarily moving. I think there wasn't a dry eye left in Israel after your moving statement yesterday in the Knesset. I can tell you that since then, we have also had the opportunity to not only look deep into our hearts but also into our remarkable minds that we have in our two countries. We saw an exhibit of innovation that excites imagination beyond belief. We spoke about cooperation with the extraordinarily talented people of India and our people, and we're working this into concrete plans," said Netanyahu.

The Israeli PM stated that both countries have decided to hold a G2G meeting, which he said will give a greater boost to the enormous benefits that the two nations can bring to each other and humanity at large. He also praised PM Modi-led Indian government, terming it as "amazingly efficient."

"We have decided to have a G2G meeting in India. As soon as we can arrange it, we would like to take the distinguished ministers who are here. I have to comment to my friend Narendra, you have an amazingly efficient government. What you can do with one minister and one ambassador ...", Netanyahu said.

With both countries bent on innovation, he remarked that Israel and India are "proud ancient civilisations" determined to seize the future.

"You talk about precision agriculture. You know what that means. It means you don't average irrigate a field. You target a specific part. No, you target a specific plant. You water a plant. Well, why can't you water a specific student's mind? When we talk about precision education, we have now the software and the AI to reach every young student, boy or girl, and enable them to reach their full potential. And the limitations that were constraining us in previous times no longer constrain us. That is to those who seize the future. The future belongs to those who innovate, and Israel and India are bent on innovation. We are proud ancient civilisations, very proud of our past, but absolutely determined to seize the future and we can do it better together," he said.

PM Modi is currently on a two-day State Visit to Israel. He was accorded a grand welcome by Netanyahu and his wife, Sara Netanyahu, in Tel Aviv on Wednesday. Later, he addressed a Special Plenary of the Knesset in Jerusalem - the first such address by an Indian Prime Minister at the Israeli parliament.

--IANS

akl/as