'The Kerala Story' director Sudipto Sen clears the air on his remark on 'The Kerala Story 2'

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) The director of "The Kerala Story", Sudipto Sen, has finally cleared the air on his remark on why he refused to direct "The Kerala Story 2".

During the trailer launch of his latest venture, "Charak: Fair of Faith", Sen was asked about his comment that he does not make films based on WhatsApp forwards.

Reacting to this, Sen replied that his statement was distorted and he only meant to say that a topic like this requires a lot of research, something he has not done.

Sen added that he is sure that the makers of "The Kerala Story 2" have done a lot of research and have also made a good movie.

The director shared, "I never said that. My statement was distorted. Later, I even shared my statement on Instagram, saying that I do not know this topic, and I cannot make a film just by reading some WhatsApp forwards. I would have to do research on it. I did not do that research; that's why I refused. The people who did the research, they made the film, and it must be a very good film."

Earlier, during an interview, the filmmaker commented on his decision to not direct "The Kerala Story 2", which had created controversy.

He said that he had done a lot of research before making "The Kerala Story", but is not as well-informed about the area that is dealt with in "The Kerala Story 2".

When asked if he still supports the vision of "The Kerala Story", Sen shared that "as long as the film deals with Islamic radicalism, and if it deals with the ISIS model operative, which is operative in other parts of the world, if it is to deal with my country, I am with the subject. Because I think it is a sinister plan of ISIS and radical Islam, and that must be spoken about, that must be talked about."

However, he added, "But I have no other kind of comments about it, because 'The 'Kerala Story 2' deals with other states, which is not my domain. I don't know about that."

