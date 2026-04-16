Avinash Tiwary says marriage is only necessary if you want a child: It isn't very important as an institution

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Actor Avinash Tiwary has spoken his heart out in a candid and exclusive conversation with IANS, reflecting on views on marriage.

The actor, without mincing words, said that it is not essential unless one wants to start a family.

Speaking about evolving societal norms, the actor said, “I feel that in today’s time, as our society is evolving, marriage is necessary only when you want to start a family.”

He added, “If you don’t necessarily desire to have a family, then as an institution, marriage is not very important. You can have a life partner, you don’t need the stamp of being married.”

He further added that age becomes a factor only when one is planning to have children.

“If you want to have a family, then age will always be a matter of concern. That’s why people suggest that you should do it at the right time, when your body is at its best. But if you don’t want to have a family, then you don’t need to get married, it’s as simple as that.”

The actor also pointed out that with changing times and advancements in medical science in today's world, perspectives around marriage and age are slowly but steadily shifting.

“The age factor has increased, and even in our country, the percentage of people getting married has gone down. That is also one of the reasons to explore such themes through films like Ginny weds Sunny 2 to understand why people today are choosing not to get married.”

Talking about himself, on a personal note, Avinash quipped, “As far as I am concerned, I feel people around me think that my time has passed, that I am late.”

On the professional front, Avinash Tiwary will next be seen in *Ginny Weds Sunny 2, where he will be seen starring alongside Medha Shankr.

Avinash was also seen in movies like Laila Majnu, Madgaon Express, O Romeo and others.

–IANS

rd/