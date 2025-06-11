June 11, 2025 6:00 PM हिंदी

Avika Gor gets ‘rokafied’, shares pictures from special day

Mumbai, June 11 (IANS) Actress Avika Gor has been ‘rokafied’. The actress has embarked on the next chapter of her life. On Wednesday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared two pictures from her roka ceremony.

She also penned a note in the caption, as she detail how it all happened. She wrote, “He asked, I smiled, I cried (in that order), and screamed the easiest YES of my life! I’m full filmy, background score, slow-mo dreams, mascara running and all. He’s logic, calm, and “let’s carry a first-aid kit just in case (sic)”.

She further mentioned, “I manifest drama. He manages it. And somehow, we just… Fit. So when he asked, the heroine in me took over — arms in the air, tears in my eyes, and zero network in my brain. Because real love? It may not always be perfect. But, It. Is. Magical #Engaged #Rokafied”.

