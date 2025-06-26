Richa Chadha shares how she has changed in love

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) Bollywood actress Richa Chadha is sharing details about her companionship with her husband Ali Fazal.

The actress recently spoke with Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar on his podcast ‘Live Your Best Life with Karan Johar’, and revealed how their relationship found its way through friendship. She spoke about the early days of meeting Ali Fazal while filming ‘Fukrey’, and recalled how their bond began over effortless conversation.

She told KJo, “Ali and I were friends before we started dating and this is literally from one of your films, ‘pyaar dosti hai’ (love is friendship)”.

She also shared how she has changed in love as a person. Reflecting on how love has changed her, she said, “I have no shame in saying this. Ali makes me enjoy being a woman. His presence in my life has softened me so much. My guard has come down. My level of rage has come down”.

“It has taken time, but that's how it is, you look back and you'll be like, hey, I was so angry before I met you and now I'm laughing at the things that I used to get angry about”, she added.

‘Live Your Best Life with Karan Johar’ marks KJo’s debut in the audio medium. The series brings his signature wit, style and candour to the world of audio.

On the show, Karan has incredibly thought-provoking and candid conversations with his friends, influential voices from diverse walks of life, spanning entertainment, entrepreneurship, wellness, finance and more.

The podcast is available to stream on Audible.in.

