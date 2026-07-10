Australia visit strengthens bilateral ties, opens new avenues of cooperation: PM Modi

Melbourne, July 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed confidence that the outcomes of his visit to Australia have further strengthened bilateral ties and opened new avenues for cooperation across diverse sectors.

PM Modi on Friday emplaned for New Zealand after concluding his three-day visit to Australia. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Australia's High Commissioner to India Philip Green and other officials saw off PM Modi at the airport.

"As my Australia visit concludes, I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Government and people of Australia as well as to PM Albanese for their warmth. The outcomes of this visit have further strengthened our partnership and opened new avenues for cooperation across diverse sectors. The momentum in the times to come will benefit our nation and the entire planet," PM Modi posted on X.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that PM Modi's visit to Australia opened new avenues for collaboration and reinforced the deep bonds between the people of two nations.

"Stronger Partnership. Greater Ambition. Shared Future. PM Narendra Modi departed Melbourne after a successful visit further strengthening the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. PM was seen off by Foreign Minister Penny Wong at the airport," Jaiswal posted on X.

"From strategic defence cooperation and economic engagements to education, sports and vibrant community connections, the visit opened new avenues for collaboration and reinforced the deep bonds between the people of India and Australia," he added.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese launched the India-Australia Sports Collaboration Roadmap during a visit to the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), marking a significant step towards expanding bilateral cooperation in sports, sports science, and sporting infrastructure.

PM Modi noted that India and Australia share a "deep sporting bond" and stated that there is immense potential for both nations to deepen cooperation in sports, youth engagement, infrastructure and talent development.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Delighted to witness young sporting talent in action at the MCG. Watching children play cricket, Kabaddi and Australian rules football was a wonderful reminder that sport has a unique ability to connect people. India and Australia share a deep sporting bond. As both our nations prepare to host major global sporting events in the years ahead, there is immense potential to deepen cooperation in sports, youth engagement, infrastructure and talent development."

PM Modi also met Australia's Opposition Leader Angus Taylor, with both leaders discussing the growing strength of bilateral ties.

"Met Mr. Angus Taylor, Leader of the Opposition of Australia. We had an engaging conversation on the growing strength of India-Australia ties and the many opportunities ahead. I deeply value the warmth and broad support that our partnership enjoys across Australia," PM Modi posted on X.

Earlier PM Modi held bilateral talks with PM Albanese, met Governor-General Sam Mostyn and Victoria Governor Margaret Gardner AC, attended the Australia-India CEO Forum, participated in an Indian community reception in Melbourne, and met former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

PM Modi and Albanese participated in the third Australia-India Annual Summit, where the two sides reviewed progress across the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation, including trade and investment, critical minerals, clean energy, technology, defence and security, education, skills, mobility, science and innovation, culture, sports and people-to-people ties. Both leaders exchanged views on regional and global developments and reaffirmed their commitment to a free, open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

"The Summit witnessed finalisation of several MoUs in areas including defence, maritime security, energy including nuclear, critical technology, education, skilling among others," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

--IANS

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