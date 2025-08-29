August 29, 2025 10:58 AM हिंदी

Australia to launch first Moon rover on NASA mission

Australia to launch first Moon rover on NASA mission

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) Australia's first Moon rover will be launched around the end of the decade through NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative, the Australian Space Agency (ASA) said on Friday.

The ASA announced that the rover, named Roo-ver, will be carried to the lunar surface on NASA's CT-4 mission around the end of the 2020s, Xinhua news agency reported.

The space agency said that the rover has been entrusted with "key research objectives" by NASA, including collecting new data about the lunar surface to support international space science and exploration goals.

"In time, Roo-ver's explorations will help global efforts to establish a possible sustainable human presence in space," the ASA said.

The federal government in December 2024 announced that Australian-led consortium ELO2 had been chosen to design, build, and operate the rover, which will weigh about 20 kilograms.

Roo-ver is expected to operate for up to 14 Earth days, which is only about half of one day on the Moon.

Tim Ayres, the Minister for Industry and Innovation and Minister for Science, said on Friday that the development and launch of the rover will inspire the STEM workforce needed for Australia's future.

"This is one of the most specialised robotics and advanced manufacturing projects in the country," Ayres said.

"It's accelerating the development of Australia's advanced technical capabilities and deepening local manufacturing expertise," he added.

The government has committed 42 million Australian dollars ($27.4 million) in funding for the development, design, build, and operation of the semi-autonomous rover.

The ASA noted that Roo-ver will be supercharged with an integrated NASA payload -- an analysis instrument intended to demonstrate technology for scientific and exploration purposes.

"In time, Roo-ver’s explorations will help global efforts to establish a possible sustainable human presence in space," it noted.

--IANS

rvt/

LATEST NEWS

Australia to launch first Moon rover on NASA mission

Australia to launch first Moon rover on NASA mission

Former RBI Governor Urjit Patel appointed as IMF Executive Director

Centre names former RBI governor Urjit Patel as IMF Executive Director for 3 years

Praggnanandhaa secures spot in Grand Chess Tour Final, earns praise from Gautam Adani

Praggnanandhaa secures spot in Grand Chess Tour Final, earns praise from Gautam Adani

Canada appoints Christopher Cooter as High Commissioner to India

Canada appoints Christopher Cooter as High Commissioner to India

Jacqueline shares glimpse of Lal Baugcha Raja visit, seeks blessings

Jacqueline shares glimpse of Lal Baugcha Raja visit, seeks blessings

Cloudburst triggers havoc in Chamoli, CM Dhami says rescue ops underway

Two missing as cloudburst triggers havoc in Chamoli, rescue ops underway

US President Donald Trump speaks to the National Guard troops and federal law enforcement personnel deployed in Washington on August 21, 2025. (Photo: Department of Homeland Security)

White House cites low Delhi crime rates in Prez Trump's campaign to take over law and order in US cities

Divya Dutta talks about facing writer’s block

Divya Dutta talks about facing writer’s block

RBI to be agile and proactive in liquidity management amid global uncertainties: Governor

RBI to be agile and proactive in liquidity management amid global uncertainties: Governor

Adani Power gets LoA for 2,400 MW greenfield thermal power plant in Bihar

Adani Power gets LoA for 2,400 MW greenfield thermal power plant in Bihar