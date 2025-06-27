June 27, 2025 5:38 PM हिंदी

Australia lists online extremist network as terror organisation

Australia lists online extremist network as terror organisation (Representational image)

Canberra, June 27 (IANS) The Australian government on Friday listed Terrorgram - an online nationalist extremist network - as a terrorist organisation, emphasising that the listing is aligned with similar actions already undertaken by the United Kingdom and the United States against the same platform.

"This group fosters and promotes an ideology that would seek to make some Australians feel unwelcome in their home, it is this extremist hatred which is not welcome and has no place in Australia," said Australia's Minister for Home Affairs and Cyber Security, Tony Burke.

"This listing will give Australian police and security and intelligence agencies significantly more power to keep Australians safe and restrict the operation of extremists in our country. Online radicalisation is a growing threat but the government has tools at its disposal and we will use every one of them to keep Australians safe," he added.

The Australian government's decision to list Terrorgram as a terrorist organisation under the Criminal Code Act 1995 was taken after consultation with national security and intelligence agencies.

"Terrorgram is a nationalist and racist violent extremist organisation operating on decentralised and encrypted platforms, primarily Telegram. Terrorgram users create and distribute propaganda to inspire terrorist attacks on minority groups, critical infrastructure and specific individuals. Terrorgram advocates for and provides instructions on how to conduct a terrorist attack, and has successfully inspired terrorist attacks in the United States, Europe and Asia," the government detailed.

The listing of Terrorgram under the Criminal Code complements the counter-terrorism financing sanctions already imposed on Terrorgram in February 2025 by the Minister for Foreign Affairs under section 15 of the Charter of the United Nations Act 1945.

"By listing Terrorgram, the Australian Government is acting to keep Australians safe from terrorism and violent extremism. The Australian Government will continue to use all the tools available to prevent the rise of violent extremism, to confront racially motivated violence and to counter hate in all its forms.

"Listing an organisation is an important deterrent for, and response to, terrorist activity. Under Division 102 of the Criminal Code it is an offence to be a member of, associate with members of, recruit for, train with, get funds to, from or for, or provide support to, a terrorist organisation. These offences are punishable by harsh penalties up to 25 years imprisonment," the government stated.

Urging Australians to provide valuable information to assist security and law enforcement agencies identify potential threats and prevent them from developing, the Australian government said that it continues to work closely with international partners to combat terrorism and violent extremism globally.

--IANS

/as

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan: 18 tourists swept away in Swat flash floods

Pakistan: 18 tourists swept away in Swat flash floods

We are in the process of constructing India’s largest indoor studio floor in Chennai: VELS Film International

We are in the process of constructing India’s largest indoor studio floor in Chennai: VELS Film International

Maahi talks about how he deals with comparisons with father Shaan

Maahi talks about how he deals with comparisons with father Shaan

'Kalki 2' in the works? Amitabh Bachchan drops a major hint as the movie clocks 1 year of release

'Kalki 2' in the works? Amitabh Bachchan drops a major hint as the movie clocks 1 year of release

Director Durai Senthilkumar's film featuring Legend Saravanan to hit screens for Deepavali

Director Durai Senthilkumar's film featuring Legend Saravanan to hit screens for Deepavali

‘Maa’ Public Review by IANS: Horror disappoints in Kajol’s starrer as audience expected more thrills

‘Maa’ Public Review by IANS: Horror disappoints in Kajol’s starrer as audience expected more thrills

Barbora Krejcikova to open title defense against Alexandra Eala; Iga Swiatek projected to face Coco Gauff in quarterfinals as per women's singles draw for Wimbledon 2025 released in London on Friday. Photo credit: WTA

Wimbledon: Krejcikova to open title defense vs Eala; Swiatek projected to face Gauff in QF

AIU provisionally suspends India's Twinkle Chaudhary for use of prohibited substance. Photo credit: Reliance Foundation/X

AIU provisionally suspends Twinkle Chaudhary for use of prohibited substance

Shekhar Kapur recalls a strange request by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan during the Bandit Queen' shoot

Shekhar Kapur recalls a strange request by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan during the Bandit Queen' shoot

Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic drawn on same side of bracket in Wimbledon main draw. File Photo

Wimbledon: Sinner, Djokovic drawn on same side of bracket