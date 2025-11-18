Austin Butler shares if he is open to fatherhood

Los Angeles, Nov 18 (IANS) Hollywood actor Austin Butler is deep into preparation for the next chapter in his life. The ‘Elvis’ star, 34, opened up about how his career has impacted his real-life experiences.

He also revealed if he is open to having kids in future, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Butler told ‘Vanity Fair’ that he used to believe that he had to destroy the rest of his life to be a "great artist”, noting that that fear came from not feeling as though his experiences were "enough”.

The ‘Dune: Part Two’ actor is now focused on changing his mindset, letting go of his past mistakes and looking forward to the future of his life. He told the outlet that he's working on preparing himself to one day become the best husband and father.

He said, “You get one life, so how can I allow that to hopefully make me a better friend and a better partner, and a better husband, one day, and a better father, one day, God willing?".

As per ‘People’, while Butler isn't a father yet, he has stepped into the role of "fun uncle" for fellow Disney alum Ashley Tisdale's 4-year-old daughter, Jupiter.

At the Los Angeles premiere of his movie Bikeriders in June 2024, the actor told E! News that he is practically family to the High School Musical actress, 40, and her children, whom she shares with husband Christopher French.

"I love being the fun uncle”, he shared. "I play with the toys and whatnot, and then I can go home at the end of the day”.

The ‘Eddington’ star went on to compliment the actress' motherhood skills, saying she's "such a good mom”.

He shared, “I feel so honored to be a part of her life and to get to know her children”.

--IANS

aa/