Aus Open: Shelton edges past Humbert in opening round thriller

Melbourne, Jan 20 (IANS) World No. 8 Ben Shelton overcame a dangerous opening-round draw of the Australian Open at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park on Day 3 of the first Grand Slam of the year to defeat Ugo Humbert.

Shelton clinched a victory in a two-hour-37-minute thriller as he achieved a hard-fought victory, 6-3, 7-6(2), 7-6(5), over the French opponent to advance to the second round in Melbourne.

Although the score indicates a straight-sets victory, the match was actually a tense battle that forced Shelton to play his best tennis when under pressure.

For Shelton, this victory is a vital step in reclaiming the momentum that was snatched away late last year. After reaching the semifinals in Melbourne in 2025, the young American’s season was derailed by a left shoulder injury sustained during the US Open.

The injury that led to his emotional retirement in New York affected his performance throughout autumn, causing fans to worry about his serving health as 2026 approached. However, on Tuesday, these concerns were mostly alleviated.

He acknowledged feeling the pressure of a “tough draw” against an unseeded veteran like Humbert, but his signature serve and forehand appeared sharp when it counted most.

The pivotal moment of the match occurred during the third-set tiebreak. Following a commanding second-set tiebreak victory, Shelton faced a 0-3 deficit in the third. Showing the mental strength that defines his performance at majors, he scored five straight points to take back momentum.

“I think I played my best tennis later in the match,” Shelton commented after the match, recognising the necessity to work through the initial rust. He now prepares to face either Australian qualifier Dane Sweeny or French icon Gaël Monfils, which could be a rematch of their 2025 meeting.

