Aus Open: Alcaraz begins career grand slam quest with win against Walton in first round

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz begins career grand slam quest with win against Adam Walton in first round of men's singles of the Australian Open 2026 in Melbourne on Sunday.

Melbourne, Jan 18 (IANS) World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz opened his Australian Open campaign in commanding fashion, defeating Australia’s Adam Walton 6-3, 7-6, 6-2 in a first-round match at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Sunday.

The top-seeded Spaniard needed just under two hours to outperform the home favourite, displaying his trademark blend of power, precision, and court coverage to take control of the contest. Alcaraz struck eight aces and committed only one double fault, underlining his efficiency on serve throughout the match.

Alcaraz dominated the opening set, breaking Walton early to establish a strong lead. The Australian raised his level in the second set, pushing the Spaniard into a tie-break, but Alcaraz responded with authority, winning seven of the nine points to claim the breaker and move two sets ahead.

The third set followed a similar pattern to the first, with Alcaraz breaking serve at key moments to seal the match comfortably. He finished with 101 points won compared to Walton’s 73 and claimed 19 games to his opponent’s 11.

The Spaniard was particularly effective on serve, winning 76 per cent of points on his first delivery and 70 per cent on his second. Walton struggled to capitalise on his chances, converting just one of his break-point opportunities, while Alcaraz broke serve four times from 10 chances.

Alcaraz also outperformed Walton in receiving points, winning 40 compared to the Australian’s 22, and maintained control during longer rallies, highlighted by his ability to string together a maximum of eight consecutive points.

Carlos Alcaraz is chasing the historic Career Grand Slam at the 2026 Australian Open, which would make him the youngest man ever to win all four majors (Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, US Open). He's also looking to solidify his place among the all-time greats by continuing his dominance at the big events.

